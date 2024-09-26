WordPress Bans Thousands Of WP Engine Customers

WordPress banned WP Engine, a managed WordPress web host, blocking thousands of websites from adding or updating plugins and themes. Technology writer Robert Scoble described the decision as “universally hated in tech” and that out of hundreds of posts on the subject almost none was on Mullenweg’s side on the issue.

Update 09/27/2024

WordPress announced a reprieve for WP Engine customers. Automattic CEO Matt Mullenweg posted on WordPress.org:

“I’ve heard from WP Engine customers that they are frustrated that WP Engine hasn’t been able to make updates, plugin directory, theme directory, and Openverse work on their sites. We have lifted the blocks of their servers from accessing ours, until October 1, UTC 00:00. Hopefully this helps them spin up their mirrors of all of WordPress.org’s resources that they were using for free while not paying, and making legal threats against us.”

What Happened

Matt Mullenweg, co-creator of WordPress, accused WP Engine of infringing on their trademarks and demanded tens of millions of dollars in compensation. Things came to a head on the last day of the recent WordCamp WordPress conference when Mullenweg gave WP Engine until 4:30 PM that day to comply with his demands. Failure to agree to those demands led to a public shaming of WP Engine by Mullenweg and the subsequent ban of WP Engine.

WordPress.org Bans WP Engine

In a post titled WP Engine is banned from WordPress.org, Mullenweg announced that WP Engine was banned and cut off from their plugin and theme repository.

He wrote:

“Any WP Engine customers having trouble with their sites should contact WP Engine support and ask them to fix it.”

WP Engine posted an incident report on their website that offered a workaround:

“WordPress.org has blocked WP Engine customers from updating and installing plugins and themes via WP Admin. There is currently no impact on the performance, reliability or security of your site nor does it impact your ability to make updates to your code or content. We know how important this is for you and we are actively developing a remediation for this issue. We will update you as soon as we have a fix. If you need to install or update a plugin or theme, manual instructions can be found at https://wpengine.com/support/manage-plugins-and-themes-manually If you have any questions or need assistance, do not hesitate to reach out to our technical support team.”

WordPress Core Contributor Sentiment

WordPress core contributors are apparently not liking the current situation. A post on Reddit by an anonymous code contributor to WordPress indicated that that the core developer community is not rallying around Mullenweg.

The WordPress core contributor wrote:

“WordPress core dev here. All contributors, Automattic and non Automattic, are watching very closely. We’re also thinking very carefully about our contributions. This is a community project and contributors are part of the community. No matter who is listed as project leadership, we’ll continue to be here for the community. I’ve said this in other comments, but whether Matt has been accurate doesn’t even come into it for plenty of us. The way this has been done, and is continuing to be done, is such a significant problem to address before even looking at whether he’s been accurate or not. The community, which includes us at WordPress core, are not rallying around in support of this action. Everyone I’ve spoken to at WordPress core had no prior notice of this action being taken. Given the lack of notice about this latest action, it raises concerns about whether more is to come. Right now, there’s an almost deafening public silence in contributor-to-contributor communication. We’re still trying to regulate our reactions to recent events and hopefully avoid adding more of the kinds of kneejerk actions our whole community have been subjected to in recent days. Ceasing our own contributions would have further impact on the community. We definitely don’t want that. Even with that at the forefront of my mind, if a decision is made to engage in a collective withdrawal of contributions, with a clearly communicated desired outcome to break that withdrawal, I’d join that action. Regretfully.”

The core contributor related that aside from the warning about legal action, Mullenweg has not discussed his plans or course of action with the WordPress contributors. They also confirmed that none of the core contributors have made a change to “facilitate his actions”.

The core contributor posted a follow up to their comments to say that they’re not seeing anything positive yet.

“It should be crystal clear in Matt’s mind that what’s happening right now can’t continue. How he chooses to act on that knowledge is anyone’s guess. Unfortunately, what I’m seeing in his messages through all communication channels so far doesn’t show signs of anything positive, yet (as I said in my earlier comment, we’re all watching very, very closely).”

Social Media Reaction

An overwhelming number of the posts on X (formerly Twitter) express disappointment with Mullenweg’s actions and are supportive of WP Engine.

Technology writer Robert Scoble posted:

“WordPress at war. So sad. I was one of the first to use WordPress. I didn’t see this coming. I read hundreds of posts about what @photomatt did and almost none of them are on his side. Never seen a decision so universally hated in tech. Lots of my old friends are in pain tonight.”

Typical reaction on X:

“This is absolutely insane and such a disgusting abuse of power by @photomatt. I have clients using @wpengine and now they can’t easily install plugins or update themes. #WordPress”

Another WordPress user posted:

“Gotta say, I’m with WP Engine on this. Not saying they are the “good guys” but if we all have to pay Automattic for using the word “WordPress” in our marketing, then we’re all in trouble. This sets a dangerous precedent.”

