2025 Core Web Vitals Challenge: WordPress Versus Everyone

The Core Web Vitals Technology Report shows the top-ranked content management systems by Core Web Vitals (CWV) for the month of June (July’s statistics aren’t out yet). The breakout star this year is an e-commerce platform, which is notable because shopping sites generally have poor performance due to the heavy JavaScript and image loads necessary to provide shopping features.

This comparison also looks at the Interaction to Next Paint (INP) scores because they don’t mirror the CWV scores. INP measures how quickly a website responds visually after a user interacts with it. The phrase “next paint” refers to the moment the browser visually updates the page in response to a user’s interaction.

A poor INP score can mean that users will be frustrated with the site because it’s perceived as unresponsive. A good INP score correlates with a better user experience because of how quickly the website performs.

Core Web Vitals Technology Report

The HTTP Archive Technology Report combines two public datasets:

Chrome UX Report (CrUX) HTTP Archive

1. Chrome UX Report (CrUX)

CrUX obtains its data from Chrome users who opt into providing usage statistics reporting as they browse over 8 million websites. This data includes performance on Core Web Vitals metrics and is aggregated into monthly datasets.

2. HTTP Archive

HTTP Archive obtains its data from lab tests by tools like WebPageTest and Lighthouse that analyze how pages are built and whether they follow performance best practices. Together, these datasets show how websites perform and what technologies they use.

The CWV Technology Report combines data from HTTP Archive (which tracks websites through lab-based crawling and testing) and CrUX (which collects real-user performance data from Chrome users), and that’s where the Core Web Vitals performance data of content management systems comes from.

#1 Ranked Core Web Vitals (CWV) Performer

The top-performing content management system is Duda. A remarkable 83.63% of websites on the Duda platform received a good CWV score. Duda has consistently ranked #1, and this month continues that trend.

For Interaction to Next Paint scores, Duda ranks in the second position.

#2 Ranked CWV CMS: Shopify

The next position is occupied by Shopify. 75.22% of Shopify websites received a good CWV score.

This is extraordinary because shopping sites are typically burdened with excessive JavaScript to power features like product filters, sliders, image effects, and other tools that shoppers rely on to make their choices. Shopify, however, appears to have largely solved those issues and is outperforming other platforms, like Wix and WordPress.

In terms of INP, Shopify is ranked #3, at the upper end of the rankings.

#3 Ranked CMS For CWV: Wix

Wix comes in third place, just behind Shopify. 70.76% of Wix websites received a good CWV score. In terms of INP scores, 86.82% of Wix sites received a good INP score. That puts them in fourth place for INP.

#4 Ranked CMS: Squarespace

67.66% of Squarespace sites had a good CWV score, putting them in fourth place for CWV, just a few percentage points behind the No. 3 ranked Wix.

That said, Squarespace ranks No. 1 for INP, with a total of 95.85% of Squarespace sites achieving a good INP score. That’s a big deal because INP is a strong indicator of a good user experience.

#5 Ranked CMS: Drupal

59.07% of sites on the Drupal platform had a good CWV score. That’s more than half of sites, considerably lower than Duda’s 83.63% score but higher than WordPress’s score.

But when it comes to the INP score, Drupal ranks last, with only 85.5% of sites scoring a good INP score.

#6 Ranked CMS: WordPress

Only 43.44% of WordPress sites had a good CWV score. That’s over fifteen percentage points lower than fifth-ranked Drupal. So WordPress isn’t just last in terms of CWV performance; it’s last by a wide margin.

WordPress performance hasn’t been getting better this year either. It started 2025 at 42.58%, then went up a few points in April to 44.93%, then fell back to 43.44%, finishing June at less than one percentage point higher than where it started the year.

WordPress is in fifth place for INP scores, with 85.89% of WordPress sites achieving a good INP score, just 0.39 points above Drupal, which is in last place.

But that’s not the whole story about the WordPress INP scores. WordPress started the year with a score of 86.05% and ended June with a slightly lower score.

INP Rankings By CMS

Here are the rankings for INP, with the percentage of sites exhibiting a good INP score next to the CMS name:

Squarespace 95.85% Duda 93.35% Shopify 89.07% Wix 86.82% WordPress 85.89% Drupal 85.5%

As you can see, positions 3–6 are all bunched together in the eighty percent range, with only a 3.57 percentage point difference between the last-placed Drupal and the third-ranked Shopify. So, clearly, all the content management systems deserve a trophy for INP scores. Those are decent scores, especially for Shopify, which earned a second-place ranking for CWV and third place for INP.

Takeaways

Duda Is #1

Duda leads in Core Web Vitals (CWV) performance, with 83.63% of sites scoring well, maintaining its top position.

Shopify Is A Strong Performer

Shopify ranks #2 for CWV, a surprising performance given the complexity of e-commerce platforms, and scores well for INP.

Squarespace #1 For User Experience

Squarespace ranks #1 for INP, with 95.85% of its sites showing good responsiveness, indicating an excellent user experience.

WordPress Performance Scores Are Stagnant

WordPress lags far behind, with only 43.44% of sites passing CWV and no signs of positive momentum.

Drupal Also Lags

Drupal ranks last in INP and fifth in CWV, with over half its sites passing but still underperforming against most competitors.

INP Scores Are Generally High Across All CMSs

Overall INP scores are close among the bottom four platforms, suggesting that INP scores are relatively high across all content management systems.

Find the Looker Studio rankings for here (must be logged into a Google account to view).

