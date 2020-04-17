YouTube Launches Video Builder & This Week’s Digital Marketing News [PODCAST]

ADVERTISEMENT

On this week’s episode of Marketing O’Clock, Jess Budde, Greg Finn, and Christine “Shep” Zirnheld talk about the biggest SEO, PPC, and social media marketing news from the week.

Plus, you won’t want to miss our SEO and PPC editions of quarantine house.

Businesses can upload images, text, and logos and select layouts, fonts, and music to animate static assets and create a 6 or 15-second video.

Campaigns can now target users based on a company’s growth rate, category, connections, and who the company follows.

The retailer slashed Standard Program Fee Rates for certain product categories.

Kirk Williams shared a screenshot of the feature in his account, but Google Ads has not made an announcement.

Google launched a new series of videos to replace in-person conferences.

Featured speakers include John Mueller, Martin Splitt, and other familiar faces.

A new Google study shows the top 5 ways search behavior has changed amidst the pandemic.

Then, we share a marketing win from @awesome_amber19.

I finished my 20/21 planning 🙌🏻 our fiscal year runs July-June so ahead of the game even with covid-19 😎 pic.twitter.com/0hvKHfQkGc — Amber (@awesome_amber19) April 10, 2020

This week’s take of the week comes to us courtesy of Joe Martinez, who has an epic hack for working from home.

So many people (joking) have been asking me for advice on how to make the transition from office to remote working. My advice (not joking) is to take all the work you were doing in an office, and just do those tasks at home. — Joe Martinez (@MilwaukeePPC) April 13, 2020

Then, we answer these critical digital marketing questions during our lightning round segment:

What types of political ads are allowed on Reddit under their new policy?

When will Google Meet stop allowing free access to its premium features?

Where can kids go to find teacher-approved apps?

Why does Google need to compensate French news publishers for their content?

How are YouTube creators making less money even though viewership is up?

If you enjoyed the show, check out the Marketing O’Clock website! You can subscribe, find new episodes, and read the show notes for more information on today’s articles.

