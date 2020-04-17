Register for Free Now!
Advertisement

YouTube Launches Video Builder & This Week’s Digital Marketing News [PODCAST]

Christine Zirnheld Christine Zirnheld
Christine Zirnheld Christine ZirnheldDigital Marketer at Cypress North
Bio
Follow
 / 
YouTube Launches Video Builder & This Week’s Digital Marketing News [PODCAST]
ADVERTISEMENT

On this week’s episode of Marketing O’Clock, Jess Budde, Greg Finn, and Christine “Shep” Zirnheld talk about the biggest SEO, PPC, and social media marketing news from the week.

Plus, you won’t want to miss our SEO and PPC editions of quarantine house.

New YouTube tool helps brands create videos

Businesses can upload images, text, and logos and select layouts, fonts, and music to animate static assets and create a 6 or 15-second video.

New LinkedIn ads targeting filters

Campaigns can now target users based on a company’s growth rate, category, connections, and who the company follows.

Amazon lowers affiliate payouts

The retailer slashed Standard Program Fee Rates for certain product categories.

Is Google Ads rolling out shared synced columns for manager accounts?

Kirk Williams shared a screenshot of the feature in his account, but Google Ads has not made an announcement.

Introducing Webmaster Conference Talks

Google launched a new series of videos to replace in-person conferences.

Featured speakers include John Mueller, Martin Splitt, and other familiar faces.

COVID-19’s Effect on Search

A new Google study shows the top 5 ways search behavior has changed amidst the pandemic.

Then, we share a marketing win from @awesome_amber19.

This week’s take of the week comes to us courtesy of Joe Martinez, who has an epic hack for working from home.

Then, we answer these critical digital marketing questions during our lightning round segment:

  • What types of political ads are allowed on Reddit under their new policy?
  • When will Google Meet stop allowing free access to its premium features?
  • Where can kids go to find teacher-approved apps?
  • Why does Google need to compensate French news publishers for their content?
  • How are YouTube creators making less money even though viewership is up?

If you enjoyed the show, check out the Marketing O’Clock website! You can subscribe, find new episodes, and read the show notes for more information on today’s articles.

Thank you to our sponsors!

  • Ahrefs – An all-in-one SEO toolset that gives you the tools you need to rank your website in Google and get tons of search traffic.
  • Opteo – Helps Google Ads managers automate time-consuming manual tasks so they can spend more time on high-level strategy and creative work.

Image Credits

Featured Image: Samantha Hanson, Cypress North

CategoryNewsSEJ Network
ADVERTISEMENT

Subscribe to SEJ

Get our daily newsletter from SEJ's Founder Loren Baker about the latest news in the industry!

Ebook
Christine Zirnheld

Christine Zirnheld

Digital Marketer at Cypress North

Christine "Shep" Zirnheld is a digital marketer at Cypress North & cohost of Marketing O'Clock on the Search Engine Journal ... [Read full bio]

ADVERTISEMENT
  • More Articles
Advertisement
Read the Next Article
Read the Next
ok