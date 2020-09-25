New YouTube Content Age Restrictions & This Week’s Digital Marketing News [PODCAST]

This week on Marketing O’Clock, Greg Finn, Mark Saltarelli, and Christine “Shep” Zirnheld discuss the biggest digital marketing news of the week along with insights and hot takes from the SEO and PPC communities.

LinkedIn Stories have finally launched and are sure to replace the water cooler in the hearts and minds of professionals.

If you're unable to catch the episode on Spotify, be sure to watch the video version on the Search Engine Journal YouTube channel.

YouTube announced new enhancements to its age-restricted content policies.

Using automated tools to detect when videos are inappropriate, more YouTube videos will be flagged and users will have to create an account and confirm their age to watch.

None of the policies are changing, but creators whose inappropriate content went unnoticed before may see more videos flagged.

If a creator thinks their YouTube video was misclassified as inappropriate, they can request a human review of their content and it may be overridden.

Ahrefs Webmaster Tools

Ahrefs announced new Webmaster Tools that are free to all content creators.

The tools can monitor your site’s SEO health, give you more insight into your backlinks, and help you gain a better understanding of keywords that bring traffic to your site.

Ahrefs confirmed that the data collected from sites that are verified through Google Search Console may be used to improve Ahrefs CTR and Search Volume forecasting tools, but Webmasters can also choose to verify through a DNS record, HTML file, or HTML tag.

If you couldn’t make it to HubSpot’s virtual Inbound event this year, you’re in luck!

The team breaks down some of the most exciting new features announced at the event, including an enterprise-level CRM, new sales engagement tools, a new sales analysis tool, connected CPQ tools, and the ability to add free non-marketing contacts to the system

Google is further enhancing its local campaigns to emphasize online-offline purchases.

New features include Google My Business service attributes, a “Pick up later” option for items that are currently out of stock but will be restocked, and smart bidding optimization for in-store sales.

LinkedIn launched a redesigned interface this week with some enhanced features, including a new and improved design, better search results, and new messaging features.

The redesign also comes with the long-awaited LinkedIn stories feature with a question of the day and localized stickers.

In our take of the week segment, James Svoboda shared an extremely useful Google Ads recommendation he found in the account of his pest control client.

New Keyword Recommendation in a Pest Control account today. It's good to know that 2020 hasn't affected Account Recommendations. Still as valuable as always. 👍#ppc #ppcchat pic.twitter.com/vm7AfzrPhF — James Svoboda (@Realicity) September 22, 2020

Then, we share an ICYMI from James Webster for all the non-branded-believers out there.

Wherever you sit on the whole brand bidding debate you can't argue with this data below 🤓 11 week average without a brand ad:

Paid + Organic CTR = 36% 11 week average with a brand ad:

Paid + Organic CTR = 72.28% Data pulled from SA360 for an exact match brand term.#ppcchat pic.twitter.com/vCVeuJ18OU — James Webster (@PPC_Webster) September 18, 2020

We answer your burning digital marketing questions during our lightning round segment:

Who should follow the new Google Web Creators blog?

What kind of person would use voice search on a desktop?

When your Google Ads campaigns may have magically stopped running last week.

Where you can find the Conversion column in Google Ads if it’s missing.

Why TikTok’s time in the U.S still hasn’t come to an end.

How SMBs can leverage the new Facebook Business Suite.

If you enjoyed the show, be sure to head over to Marketingoclock.com to read the full show notes and subscribe.

Featured Image Credit: Cypress North