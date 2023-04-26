YouTube Unveils AI-Powered Music Ads To Connect With Gen Z

As the festival season kicks off, YouTube has long served as the go-to platform for music enthusiasts, especially Gen Z, who come to YouTube to engage with various content, from performance highlights to outfit inspiration, vlogs, and more.

With over 100 million songs in the YouTube Music catalog and localized versions in over 100 countries and 80 languages, the platform continues to provide a diverse music experience for its users.

However, Gen Z’s music consumption habits are unique.

According to research agency TalkShoppe, Gen Z viewers aged 18-24 tend to split their viewing time across different video formats, with no more than 22% of their viewing time spent on a single format.

This challenges advertisers who seek to connect with this demographic effectively.

AI-Powered Music Ad Solutions: Gen Z Music & Trending Music On Shorts

In response to this challenge, YouTube has announced two new music ad solutions to help advertisers reach Gen Z audiences: Gen Z Music and a Trending Music on Shorts pilot.

These solutions bring brands closer to the music most popular with Gen Z, from contemporary artists like Bad Bunny, Doechii, and Rosalía, to classic hits by Cyndi Lauper and emerging underground talents.

The Gen Z Music package leverages AI-powered signals across YouTube to identify songs trending with Gen Z audiences.

The package is available for long-form and audio formats, allowing brands to align their ads with the music that resonates with Gen Z viewers.

By surrounding the music that Gen Z listens to on repeat, advertisers can establish a meaningful connection with this audience.

The Trending Music on Shorts pilot, launching in the coming months, presents another opportunity for advertisers to reach Gen Z.

With over 1.5 billion monthly logged-in users and 50 billion daily views, YouTube Shorts has become a popular platform for Gen Z users to participate in pop culture, discover new hits, and engage with their favorite artists.

Music trends and challenges on Shorts have the potential to go viral, as demonstrated by the recent phenomenon of Gen Z fans using Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” as backdrop music for Shorts centered around self-love, which garnered millions of views.

Why YouTube Is The Platform Of Choice For Gen Z Music Fans

According to Pew Research Center, more U.S. teens use YouTube than any other social platform.

Further, a study by Ipsos revealed that 59% of Gen Z viewers use short-form video apps, such as YouTube Shorts, to discover content they can watch in longer versions.

YouTube’s multifaceted platform allows viewers to discover trending new music, listen to full songs, and join in on music trends.

Whether through Shorts or longer-form content, YouTube is uniquely positioned to serve the needs of Gen Z listeners.

In Summary

YouTube’s introduction of AI-powered music ad solutions demonstrates the platform’s dedication to enhancing the music experience for users, artists, and advertisers alike.

The new ad solutions are poised to become valuable tools for brands seeking to connect with the influential Gen Z demographic.

Featured Image: Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock