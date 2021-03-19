YouTube Shorts Rolling Out in the US With In-App Creation Tools

YouTube Shorts is rolling out in the US as part of a beta launch that will see creation tools added to the mobile app.

What’s being described as a feature inspired by TikTok, YouTube Shorts lets users create, edit, and upload 15-second vertical videos.

Shorter clips can be stitched together, and music can be added from YouTube’s catalog of licensed songs.

YouTube first introduced the beta version of Shorts in India in September 2020. Since then, the format has grown to the point where it’s surpassing 6.5 billion daily views.

Shorts are treated by YouTube like any other video, which means you may have seen them in the US already.

Technically speaking, any vertical video of 15-seconds or less uploaded to YouTube qualifies as a Short. Once uploaded they can be found on a channel’s page along with other videos.

The whole YouTube Shorts ‘experience’ includes a dedicated player and in-app editing tools. That’s what’s being expanded to the US over the coming weeks.

Here are the features YouTube creators in the US can expect to see as part of the Shorts beta launch.

YouTube Shorts US Beta Launch

Shorts Creation Tools

Along with the creation tools initially rolled out in India, YouTube is adding more features in the US beta launch.

New functionalities will let creators add text at specific points in the video, and sample and remix audio from other Shorts.

In the coming months, YouTube plans to make it possible to sample audio from any YouTube video when creating a Short. Channels will be able to opt-out if they’d prefer not to have their content remixed.

At launch, US YouTube creators will have access to music catalogs from over 250 labels to use in Shorts.

Expect more creation tools to be added in the future as YouTube Shorts matures.

Dedicated Shorts Player

YouTube is adding a new viewing experience for Shorts on mobile that allows users to swipe vertically from one video to another.

Users can access the new player via a dedicated carousel on the YouTube home page, or in the Shorts tab on mobile.

The Shorts player curates content from all over YouTube, which will help videos get discovered by people outside of the creator’s existing audience.

If the YouTube Shorts discovery engine proves to be anything like TikTok’s, this new format has potential to help smaller creators stand out grow their subscribers.

Monetization

YouTube is finally starting to discuss the idea of monetizing Shorts, which would allow creators to earn revenue if they’re part of the YouTube Partner Program.

The company didn’t release any exact details other than to say it’s actively looking at possibilities.

“Shorts is a new way to watch and create on YouTube, so we’re taking a fresh look at what it means to monetize Shorts and reward creators for their content. We are deeply committed to supporting the next generation of mobile creators with Shorts, and are actively working on what monetization options will look like in the future.”

This is the first time YouTube has mentioned monetizing Shorts. If the company wants to get popular creators on board with this format it needs to offer ways for them to earn revenue.

At least creators know that solutions are being worked on.

The Shorts beta is rolling out gradually and will be available to everyone in the US over the next several weeks.

Source: YouTube Official Blog