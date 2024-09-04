YouTube Rolls Out New Shorts Thumbnail Editing Features

YouTube has announced new thumbnail editing features for iOS and Android devices.

The update allows you to add text, filters, and emojis to Shorts thumbnails, providing a more engaging way to showcase content.

Additionally, you can choose and edit a Shorts thumbnail frame after uploading a video.

New Thumbnail Editing Capabilities

To access the new thumbnail editing features, follow these steps:

Tap the pencil icon in the top left corner of the Short. Scrub through the video to select a preferred frame. Add text, emojis, or filters by tapping their respective icons. Save changes by tapping the checkmark in the top right corner.

Where Shorts Thumbnails Will Display

While these customized thumbnails won’t appear in the primary Shorts feed, they will be visible in several key areas:

Search results

Hashtag pages

Audio pivot pages

Creator channels

Home and subscription feeds

Comparison With Other Platforms

Here’s how YouTube Shorts’ new thumbnail editing features compare against Instagram Reels and TikTok.

YouTube Shorts:

Now offers text, emoji, and filter additions to thumbnails

Allows post-upload thumbnail selection and editing

Thumbnails visible in search, hashtags, and channel pages, but not in the main Shorts feed

Instagram Reels:

Allows custom thumbnail selection from the video

Offers text overlay on thumbnails

Thumbnails visible in feed, profile grid, and Reels tab

TikTok:

Automatically generates thumbnails

Limited custom thumbnail options (mainly for ads)

Focuses more on the first frame of the video as the “cover”

YouTube’s update brings it closer to Instagram’s functionality for short-form videos, while TikTok relies more on auto-generated thumbnails.

YouTube’s approach seems to be a middle ground: It offers customization but limits visibility to specific areas of the platform.

Looking Ahead

This update addresses long-standing requests from the creator community. YouTube has hinted at exploring more functionality for Shorts thumbnails in the coming year.