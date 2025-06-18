YouTube Reports 200 Billion Daily Views For Shorts Format

YouTube CEO Neal Mohan announced that the platform’s short-form video format now generates 200 billion daily views during a keynote address at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

The milestone comes as the Google-owned platform marks its 20th anniversary and faces increasing competition from TikTok and Instagram Reels in the short-form video space.

Key Platform Metrics Revealed

During his presentation, Mohan shared several performance metrics:

YouTube Shorts averages 200 billion daily views

One billion viewers watch podcasts monthly on the platform

Over one billion hours of YouTube content are viewed on television screens daily

TV screens are now the primary viewing method for more than half of the top 100 YouTube channels

The television viewing data represents an evolution from YouTube’s mobile-first origins, with creators increasingly producing content formatted for larger screens.

New AI Features Coming to Platform

YouTube will introduce Veo 3, Google DeepMind’s video generation model, to Shorts creators later this summer.

The tool enables users to create AI-generated backgrounds and video clips, building upon the existing Dream Screen feature.

The company also reported that its Auto Dubbing feature has processed over 20 million videos since launch six months ago. The tool currently translates content across nine languages, with 11 additional languages planned.

Industry Context

YouTube’s announcements come as the platform competes for creator attention and viewer time with TikTok, which popularized the short-form video format, and Meta’s Instagram Reels.

The emphasis on television viewing and longer-form content may represent an attempt to differentiate from mobile-first competitors.

While YouTube leads in platform breadth and viewing hours, TikTok still holds a cultural edge in mobile-native short video. YouTube’s push toward TV-based viewing and AI creation tools may help retain creator loyalty and expand monetization opportunities across formats.

The AI tools announcement follows similar features from competitors, including TikTok’s AI effects and Instagram’s creative tools.

Looking Ahead

The shift toward television viewing and serialized content marks a departure from YouTube’s roots as a platform for amateur video uploads.

As YouTube enters its third decade, the platform’s strategy appears focused on supporting professional content creation while expanding its technological capabilities through AI integration.

Featured Image: Screenshot from: blog.youtube/news-and-events/neal-mohan-cannes-2025/, June 2025.