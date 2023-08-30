YouTube Now Allows Creators to Remove Community Guideline Strikes

YouTube has announced a new policy allowing creators to remove warnings for community guideline violations by taking educational training courses.

This update marks the first time YouTube has provided a standard process for getting warnings removed.

Here’s What’s Changing

YouTube issues strikes against videos and channels that violate policies like spam, scams, violent/graphic content, and copyright infringement.

After receiving a strike, a channel may lose its ability to publish fully monetized videos. After multiple strikes, YouTube may terminate the channel.

YouTube recognizes that receiving strikes can be disruptive, especially for creators who depend on advertising income.

Previously, creators were given one warning for the lifetime of their channel. Under the new system, they will receive individual warnings based on the specific policies they violate.

This approach provides more opportunities for creators to understand why their content may have crossed the line.

Creators can now take a training course after receiving a warning for a first violation. If they avoid violating the same policy again for 90 days, the warning will be removed from their channel.

More About The Training Courses

Each training course is designed to provide creators with clearer insights into what type of content violates YouTube’s policies.

For example, YouTube has guidelines against nudity and sexual content. However, the guidelines don’t apply to educational content.

If a creator uploads a video about sexual health, it could violate YouTube’s guidelines if it doesn’t provide enough educational context.

Under YouTube’s new policy, the creator can take a course about the guidelines they broke.

YouTube Community Guidelines Unchanged

While these educational courses are new, YouTube clarified that it’s not altering its Community Guidelines or three-strikes approach.

Any content that violates YouTube’s policies will continue to be removed, and creators who receive three strikes within 90 days will face termination.

YouTube’s policies regarding severe or repeated content violations remain unchanged, even for creators who have completed training courses.

Repeat offenders may be barred from taking future training courses.

Featured Image: sharkmonkey/Shutterstock