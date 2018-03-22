YouTube Makes it Easy to Live Stream from Desktops

YouTube is introducing an easier way to start a live stream from a desktop computer.

Previously, live streaming from a computer was a multi-step process involving the use of an encoder. Now it’s as easy as clicking a button.

YouTube users can start a live stream from their desktop browser by going to youtube.com/webcam and clicking “Go live.” There is no need to download and install any addition software.

Streamlined desktop live streaming is now available when using YouTube on the Chrome browser. This feature will be rolled out to more browsers in the near future.

In addition, YouTube plans to simplify the live streaming process from mobile phones. Select Android devices will be updated with the ability to live stream on YouTube right from the camera app.