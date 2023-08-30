YouTube Lowers Barriers To Join Partner Program In More Countries

YouTube announced that it’s rolling out new eligibility requirements for its YouTube Partner Program (YPP) to more creators across the globe.

The expansion will give channels earlier access to monetization features like Channel Memberships, Super Chats, Super Stickers, and merchandise sales.

YouTube said in a video posted on Tuesday:

“We’re excited to share that we’re expanding this new level of YPP to creators in 33 more countries beginning on August 29th and rolling out over the next month.”

What’s The “New Level” Of YouTube’s Partner Program?

In June, YouTube lowered the partner program eligibility thresholds for creators in the U.S., U.K., Canada, Taiwan, and South Korea.

Under the new criteria, channels only need 500 subscribers and 3,000 watch hours in the past year to join YPP. The previous requirement was 1,000 subscribers and 4,000 watch hours in the past 12 months.

YouTube is bringing the lower eligibility levels to dozens more countries in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, and Asia.

New Eligibility Requirements

To apply for the YouTube Partner Program, channels must have:

500 subscribers

3 uploads in the past 90 days

No active community guideline strikes

3,000 watch hours in the past year or 3 million Shorts views

You can check your eligibility and apply through YouTube Studio.

Once approved for YPP, creators gain access to Channel Memberships, Super Chats, Super Stickers, and merchandise sales.

After crossing 1,000 subscribers and 4,000 watch hours or 10 million Shorts views in the past 12 months, creators also become eligible for ad revenue sharing.

For partners that are currently in YPP, there are no changes to program benefits for you.

It’s worth mentioning that channels could lose monetization if they stop posting new videos for six months or more.

In Summary

The lower threshold for joining the YPP is available to creators in 33 more countries.

After 500 subscribers, creators can apply for access to money-making features like channel memberships and Super Chats.

After 1,000 subscribers, creators can start earning ad revenue.

The rollout of the new YPP eligibility requirements will continue over the next month.

For a complete overview of the YouTube Partner Program, see the company’s help page.

Featured Image: Tattoboo/Shutterstock