Making Money On YouTube Just Got Easier

YouTube is changing the rules for earning money, making it easier for more creators to get into its partner program.

This move is expected to help more people earn revenue from their videos.

At the same time, YouTube is growing its Shopping Affiliate Program, which could mean more cash for creators with big audiences.

This article will discuss the changes to YouTube’s monetization policies and what they mean for content creators.

YouTube Partner Program: Easier Access, More Opportunities

By lowering the eligibility criteria, YouTube gives creators access to its partner program earlier.

The company explains in an announcement:

“Now we’re expanding the program by introducing earlier access to YPP with lower eligibility criteria that will help you start earning on YouTube sooner by opening up access to fan funding features like channel memberships, Super Chat, Super Thanks, and more.”

To be eligible for the partner program, creators must meet a threshold of 500 subscribers, three public uploads in the last 90 days, 3000 watch hours in the past year, or 3 million Shorts views over the previous 90 days.

This modified requirement allows new creators to monetize content faster without meeting the previously high standards.

Expansion Of YouTube Shopping Affiliate Program

In addition to changes in the partner program, YouTube is broadening its Shopping Affiliate Program.

This update allows creators with over 20,000 subscribers to feature products from other brands in their content, making them eligible for competitive commission rates on the sales of products tagged in their videos and Shorts.

Creators can now monetize their influence in a new way, directly benefiting from the sales of the products they promote.

Andréa Matillano, a YouTube beauty creator, praised the program, stating, “Being part of the YouTube Shopping affiliate program makes it easy for viewers to shop and learn more about the products I’m featuring right along with me. The program itself makes it incredibly easy to see commission rates for products and tag videos.”

What’s Next For YouTube & Creators?

These changes coincide with a contentious situation unfolding on one of its major rivals, Twitch.

Proposed changes to Twitch’s monetization policy have sparked frustration among creators, as they fear potential adverse effects on their earnings.

With updates to the partner program, YouTube could attract disgruntled creators to its platform and allow them to earn money faster.

Additionally, the expansion of the Shopping Affiliate Program allows creators with a substantial subscriber base to earn commissions from product sales featured in their videos.

YouTube’s reduced requirements for monetization are seen as a step in the right direction, increasing earning potential for creators while maintaining a competitive edge in the streaming video market.

