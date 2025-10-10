YouTube Lets Some Terminated Creators Request A New Channel

YouTube is piloting a policy change that allows some previously terminated creators to request a new channel after a one-year waiting period.

The program will roll out to eligible creators over the coming weeks and months, according to YouTube’s official announcement.

How The Second Chances Pilot Works

Eligible creators will start seeing an option in YouTube Studio (desktop) to request a new channel when signed in with their previously terminated channel credentials.

The YouTube Team wrote:

“We know many terminated creators deserve a second chance… we’ve had our share of second chances to get things right with our community too.”

Creators become eligible to apply one year after termination. During that year, they can still appeal the original decision if they believe YouTube made a mistake.

What A New Channel Includes

YouTube frames this as a fresh start rather than a restoration of the original channel. Creators can rebuild their community and may re-upload prior videos that comply with current Community Guidelines.

Once the new channel meets the YouTube Partner Program criteria, creators can apply for monetization like any other channel.

Eligibility & Exclusions

When reviewing requests, YouTube says it will consider factors such as whether violations were severe or persistent and whether on- or off-platform activity harmed, or could continue to harm, the YouTube community.

YouTube cites channels that endangered kids’ safety as an example that may be disqualified.

The pilot does not apply to:

Creators terminated for copyright infringement

Creators who violated Creator Responsibility policies

Creators who deleted their YouTube channel or Google account

Appeals Versus New Channel Requests

Appeals remain available for one year after termination. YouTube says appeals are evaluated based on how policies apply at the time of the appeal.

Successful appeals reinstate the original channel with its content and subscribers. If the appeal is unsuccessful, the creator may request a new channel after one year.

Why This Matters For Marketers

The pilot softens the finality of termination without fully removing the consequences.

Creators may re-upload compliant videos, but they’ll still need to rebuild from scratch on new channels.

Looking Ahead

YouTube says it will monitor the pilot and adjust as it learns from early applications.

For more details, see the video from YouTube’s Creator Liaison below: