YouTube Introduces Non-Skippable 30-Second TV Ads

YouTube is introducing 30-second non-skippable ads for connected televisions (CTVs), merging two consecutive 15-second ad slots into a single longer-form ad.

Responding To A Shift in Creation & Consumption

The format of YouTube content has expanded broadly, from 15-second Shorts to 15-hour live streams.

The latest Nielsen Gauge Report shows YouTube’s viewership has significantly increased.

YouTube has earned the title of the No. 1 most-watched streaming service for TV in America, reaching over 150 million people on CTVs in the United States.

In response to the evolving content consumption patterns, YouTube is introducing new ways to reach viewers across every screen, genre, and format.

Non-Skippable Ads 30-Second Ads

YouTube is introducing 30-second non-skippable ads via YouTube Select on CTV.

By running a single, longer-form ad, YouTube believes it can align more closely with advertisers’ objectives while facilitating richer storytelling.

This change comes as YouTube Select lands over 70% of impressions on the TV screen, making it easier for advertisers to use existing assets in front of the most-streamed content.

Additionally, YouTube is introducing new Pause experiences on CTV. This feature allows advertisers to own the unique interactive moment when people pause a video, offering a seamless way for viewers to learn more about brands.

Leveraging Google AI

Advertisers can now harness the power of Google AI to streamline their marketing efforts.

The technology can generate significant results, as exemplified by Sony Electronics, which experienced a 25% lift in ad recall after using Google AI to add a voice-over.

The aid of Google AI is generating impressive returns for YouTube advertisers. Hershey, for instance, saw a 65% increase in YouTube’s ROI, making YouTube Hershey’s #1 ROI-driving media partner.

This success is echoed by Nielsen, TransUnion, and Ipsos MMA, who confirm that, on average, YouTube delivers higher ROI than TV and other online video platforms.

In Summary

YouTube’s introduction of 30-second, combining two 15-second ads into a single slot, responds to shifts in viewer consumption patterns.

This decision highlights YouTube’s efforts to adapt to the evolving digital landscape and align with advertisers’ objectives.

However, these changes may have varied implications for stakeholders, including content creators, advertisers, and viewers.

While the platform’s growth is undeniable, the full impact of these changes on user engagement and satisfaction is unknown.

Therefore, advertisers must monitor and assess these changes to better understand their effects.

Source: YouTube

Featured image generated by the author using Midjourney.