YouTube Introduces Changes Across Web, Mobile, and TV

YouTube is rolling out an update with changes across desktop, mobile, TV, and YouTube Music.

Key Changes & New Features

User Interface

The update brings visual changes to YouTube’s interface across all platforms.

These changes may improve readability and navigation, particularly on mobile devices.

YouTube’s Chief Product Officer, Johanna Voolich, stated in an interview:

“On the mobile app we’re doing things like updating the colors to be consistent with the YouTube brand and we’re also making the landscape experience a lot cleaner bigger thumbnails bigger font.”

Miniplayer & Playback Speed

You can now resize and move the miniplayer within the YouTube mobile app.

Additionally, you now have more control over playback speed.

Voolich explained,

“We have variable playback speed but now you can do it at the smallest finest grain increments for people who want to have a lot of control.”

Collaborative Playlists

YouTube is introducing collaborative playlists, allowing multiple people to contribute to shared playlists.

Describing a potential use case, Voolich said,

“A really good use case might be I’m having a party I want to invite my friends over I want to watch some comedy together I put on my favorite comedy videos and then I ask them and they could just add theirs to it we can pop it on the TV and sit and watch together.”

This feature will be accessible via a special link or QR code on TV platforms.

Sleep Timer

A new Sleep Timer feature allows you to set a duration, after which videos will automatically pause.

This may be useful for people who often fall asleep while watching content.

Badge System

YouTube is implementing a badge system to acknowledge user engagement.

Voolich described this feature as:

“… ways to recognize the community and the super fans and the people for using YouTube and the milestones that they’ve created within the YouTube community.”

Immersive Channel Pages On TV

For people who watch on their TV, YouTube is launching immersive channel pages.

Now, a video will automatically play when visiting a creator’s channel on a connected TV

This change could potentially impact how viewers discover and engage with content on larger screens.

Availability

While many features are available now, some, like playlist voting, are scheduled for release later in the year.

With these changes, YouTube is showing its commitment to improving the platform based on user needs and preferences.

Voolich said, “These are the features that people ask for the most and what the people want.”

She encouraged continued feedback, adding, “Keep those requests coming.”

Featured Image: Screenshot from blog.youtube.com, October 2024.