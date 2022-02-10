YouTube Giving Creators More Ways To Make Money

YouTube’s Chief Product Officer Neal Mohan reveals that creators will soon have new ways to monetize Shorts, livestreams, and regular videos.

This information was announced today as part of an inside look at YouTube’s roadmap for 2022, which also includes details about new features and changes to the viewing experience.

Here’s more about what YouTube has planned for creators and viewers this year.

New Monetization Capabilities For YouTube Creators

YouTube Shorts

Currently, creators can make money from YouTube Shorts via the Shorts Fund.

The Shorts Fund is available to all creators, even those who aren’t eligible to monetize regular videos.

YouTube plans to continue running the Shorts Fund and introduce additional ways for creators to earn revenue from short-form videos.

In the coming months, YouTube will start testing ways for creators to make branded shorts content via BrandConnect.

Super Chats from YouTube’s livestreams are coming to Shorts, which allows viewers to purchase highlighted messages.

As part of a greater effort to turn YouTube into a shopping destination, the ability to Shop directly from a Short will be tested as well.

YouTube Live

Creators will soon be able to make more money while streaming live on YouTube.

YouTube plans to give users the ability to purchase gifted channel memberships for other livestream viewers.

This will be similar to how users on Twitch can gift paid subscriptions to other users during a stream.

Gifted channel memberships are already being tested with a limited number of YouTube channels, and will roll out more widely in the coming months.

NFTs

Web3 opens new monetization opportunities for YouTube creators through technologies like blockchain and NFTs.

For example, creators can give fans verifiable ways to own unique videos, photos, art, and more.

Mohan says there’s a lot to consider in this area, so it may be some time before we see these new technologies added to YouTube.

Other New Features For YouTube Creators

Do More With Remixes

Building on a feature introduced last year that lets creators remix audio from videos across YouTube, new capabilities are in the works that will allow creators to add more to remixed content with video effects, editing tools, and more.

Reply To Comments With A Short

In a feature similar to TikTok’s video replies, YouTube Shorts creators will soon be able to reply to individual comments by creating a Short.

Collaborative Livestreams

YouTube plans to introduce collaborative livestreaming, which will allow multiple creators to go live together.

New Insights In YouTube Studio

Creators will soon have access to new insights in YouTube Studio to help guide their content creation strategy. The insights will utilize YouTube and Google’s data sets to help creators to better understand viewer demand so they can generate ideas for upcoming videos.

Metaverse

Without revealing anything specific, Mohan says YouTube is working creating immersive experiences for users in the metaverse. This initiative will be focused on gaming content to start with, as YouTube works on ways to turn virtual worlds into a reality.

For more on what YouTube has planned for 2022, see the full announcement from Mr. Mohan.

Source: YouTube Official Blog

Featured Image: Mehaniq/Shutterstock