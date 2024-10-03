YouTube Extends Shorts To 3 Minutes, Adds New Features

YouTube has announced changes to Shorts, including extending maximum video length and introducing new creator tools.

These updates are set to roll out in the coming months.

Longer Video Length

Starting October 15, YouTube will allow Shorts up to 3 minutes long, tripling the current limit. This change applies to square and vertical videos.

The company states it will work on improving recommendations for these longer Shorts over time.

New Creation Features

Several new tools are being introduced:

Templates: Users can remix popular Shorts using a new template feature. Enhanced Remixing: YouTube plans to allow creators to access and remix clips from across its platform directly within the Shorts camera. AI Integration: YouTube will incorporate Google DeepMind’s Veo model for AI-generated video backgrounds and clips.

User Experience Updates

YouTube is also implementing changes to user engagement:

Trends Page: A new mobile page will showcase trending Shorts by country. Comment Previews: Users can see comment previews in the Shorts feed. Feed Customization: An option to “Show fewer Shorts” will be added to the Home feed.

Industry Context

These updates come as YouTube competes with platforms like TikTok and Instagram Reels in the short-form video market. The extended video length could potentially blur the lines between short-form and traditional content on the platform.

Todd Sherman, Director of Product Management for YouTube Shorts, said the 3-minute extension was “a top requested feature by creators.”

Looking Ahead

While these changes may offer more creative options, they also raise questions about how they will affect viewer engagement and content discovery.

The success of longer Shorts may depend on how effectively YouTube’s algorithm adapts to recommend this content.

Featured Image: T. Schneider/Shutterstock