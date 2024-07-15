YouTube Expands Shorts Toolkit: Auto Layout, Text-to-Speech, & More

YouTube has introduced new tools for Shorts, designed to make content creation more accessible.

The news comes as part of the third installment of “Release Notes,” featuring YouTube’s Chief Product Officer Johanna Voolich and Creator Liaison Rene Ritchie.

Breaking Down Barriers To Creation

YouTube Shorts, which has garnered 70 billion daily views, is simplifying the creation process.

“We want to inspire creation and introduce tools that make it easy on Shorts,” said Voolich during the announcement.

New Features Coming to Shorts

Auto Layout: This Android-exclusive feature automatically tracks the main subject when converting longer videos into Shorts, ensuring optimal framing. Text-to-Speech Narration: Creators can add narration to their Shorts by selecting from four different voices to read out on-screen text. “Add Yours” Sticker: This interactive element allows you to encourage audience participation by inviting viewers to contribute related content, creating a chain of user-generated responses. Minecraft Effects: To celebrate Minecraft’s 15th anniversary, two new effects have been introduced: Minecraft Spring and Minecraft Rush. The latter is a playable mini-game. Enhanced Captions: Soon, creators can add, edit, and stylize auto-generated captions directly on their content. Remix Capabilities: Building on existing remixing tools, users can now “remix a remix.”

Creator Feedback & Future Developments

During the announcement, Voolich addressed questions from successful Shorts creators.

Growing An Audience With Shorts

Jenny Hoyos, who has amassed over one billion views on the platform, inquired about tools to help build community.

Voolich suggested using the reply feature and going live to better connect with viewers.

Longer Shorts On The Way?

Another creator raised the question of potentially extending Shorts beyond the current 60-second limit.

While no immediate changes were announced, Voolich expressed interest in creator feedback on ideal video lengths.

More Creators Earning Money

YouTube is celebrating the first anniversary of its Partner Program for Shorts, with Voolich noting that 25% of YPP creators are now earning money through the format.

Why Does This Matter?

YouTube’s new Shorts features matter because:

More people can make videos : The new tools make it easier for anyone to create Shorts.

: The new tools make it easier for anyone to create Shorts. Keeping up with TikTok : YouTube is trying to make Shorts popular by offering features similar to other short video apps.

: YouTube is trying to make Shorts popular by offering features similar to other short video apps. Money for creators : More ways to make Shorts could mean more chances for creators to earn money.

: More ways to make Shorts could mean more chances for creators to earn money. Fun for viewers : New features like stickers and effects make watching Shorts more entertaining and interactive.

: New features like stickers and effects make watching Shorts more entertaining and interactive. Easier to understand: Better caption options help people enjoy videos even without sound.

These changes show that YouTube is paying attention to what people want in short videos.

Featured Image: Prathmesh T/Shutterstock