YouTube Expands Creator Control Over Ad Partnerships

YouTube gives creators new control over ad partnerships, streamlining how brands and content makers collaborate.

  • Creators can now initiate ad partnerships directly through YouTube instead of waiting for advertisers to contact them.
  • Brands get access to valuable organic metrics and clear usage rights when linking videos through Google Ads.
  • The new system protects creators by letting them restrict their content to only approved advertisers.
YouTube has updated its video linking system, giving creators in the YouTube Partner Program (YPP) more control over advertising partnerships.

This addresses several long-standing issues in collaborations between creators and brands.

Previously, creators lacked a direct way to start advertising relationships. They had to wait for advertisers to reach out.

The new system allows creators to take a more active approach to monetization. Channels can now reach out to advertisers aligned with their audience.

This update is available to channels in the YouTube Partner Program that run ads on Shorts.

In an announcement, a YouTube representative states:

“We’re launching the ability for creators in YPP with more than 4,000 subscribers to send video linking requests for shorts to advertisers via YouTube Studio.

YouTube will recommend creator-initiated tagged content to brands if they choose to run ads.”

Key Features For Marketers

Performance Data

For creators, having their videos linked to advertisers’ accounts clarifies how their content performs and resonates with audiences.

This information can inform future content strategies and help creators refine their approach to brand collaborations.

Once a video linking request is approved, advertisers can access information through their Google Ads accounts.

This data includes organic video performance metrics such as view counts, engagement rates, and audience demographics.

Rights Management

Creators can restrict their content usage to only linked Google Ads accounts.

This feature, accessible through YouTube Studio’s Advanced Settings, helps prevent brands from using a creator’s videos without permission.

By linking videos to advertisers’ accounts, creators grant permission for their content to be used in ad campaigns.

A YouTube representative confirms creator-initiated video linking requests work the same way:

“These creator-initiated links will act in the same way as advertiser-initiated links, which confirm rights between brands and creators, and gives advertisers the ability to view organic video performance in Google ads.”

Up to 300 Google Ads accounts can be linked per channel

Looking Ahead

With the introduction of creator-initiated video linking, channels have more freedom to choose the brands they work with.

This can potentially lead to more authentic and engaging advertising opportunities.

