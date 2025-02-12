YouTube Dominates TV Streaming: New Opportunities For Marketers

YouTube’s CEO, Neal Mohan, has announced that TV screens have become the most popular device for watching YouTube in the United States, surpassing mobile devices.

In a blog post, Mohan states:

“TV has surpassed mobile and is now the primary device for YouTube viewing in the U.S. (by watch time), and according to Nielsen, YouTube has been #1 in streaming watch time in the U.S. for two years.”

Data shows that viewers consume over one billion hours of YouTube content daily on TV screens.

Mohan attributes this growth to YouTube’s integration with smart TVs and streaming devices.

This marks a significant shift in audience behavior, presenting an opportunity to take advantage of new ad formats.

What This Means For Marketers

Fresh Advertising Opportunities

YouTube’s audience is moving towards television, which offers different advertising options and ways to engage viewers.

Marketers can take advantage of this changing viewer behavior in the following ways:

QR Codes on TV: Showing a QR code during a video or ad lets viewers scan it with their phones, linking big-screen watching with mobile actions. Pause Ads: When viewers pause a video, advertisers can show targeted messages on the screen, capturing attention without interrupting the show. Second Screen Experiences: YouTube is testing features that let viewers interact with TV content using their phones. This allows them to leave comments, share videos, or make purchases while watching.

These tools can improve viewer engagement and help measure results.

Unlike traditional TV ads, which don’t allow for immediate interaction, these digital options give brands a new way to connect with their audience.

Strategic Considerations

Longer Watch Times

Viewers spend more time watching YouTube on TV than on mobile devices, which can lead to deeper engagement with ads and branded content.

Big-Screen Mindset

Advertising for YouTube consumption on TV requires high production quality to achieve a broadcast-like feel. Marketers should consider the advantages of creating content designed for a living room environment.

Measuring Performance

As technology advances, tracking conversions across multiple devices (TV and mobile) may become increasingly complex. Implementing cross-platform analytics and attribution models will be essential.

Podcasts

Another format thriving on YouTube is podcasting.

Mohan claims YouTube is the number one way people in the U.S. listen to podcasts, stating:

“One of the most relevant formats driving culture — podcasts — is thriving on YouTube. YouTube is now the most frequently used service for listening to podcasts in the U.S.”

As more people engage with TV and podcasts on YouTube, marketers can effectively combine these formats through video podcasts.

This can help brands connect with their audience in an engaging way, leveraging the trend of long videos on larger screens.

Looking Ahead

This signals YouTube’s evolution from a mobile-first platform to a dominant TV streaming service.

Marketers should adapt their strategies to align with this shift in viewer behavior.

Key takeaways include:

Leverage new ad formats like QR codes and ‘pause ads’

Create high-quality content tailored for big screens

Embracing new opportunities like video podcasts

With longer watch times and increased TV engagement, brands have a unique opportunity to connect with audiences more effectively.

However, staying ahead will require focusing on cross-platform analytics and thoughtful integration of mobile and TV experiences.

