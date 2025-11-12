YouTube Debunks 24-48 Hour Upload Delay Recommendation

YouTube dismissed the idea that waiting 24–48 hours before publishing improves recommendation performance.

The guidance comes from Rene Ritchie, YouTube’s Creator Liaison, in a video addressing the topic.

What YouTube Said

Ritchie explained that YouTube’s recommendation system follows audience behavior. There’s no audience behavior to learn from until a video is public.

Ritchie said:

“The recommendation system is largely based on audience behavior. So until your video goes live, not unlisted, not private, but actually public, there’s no audience behavior data for it to understand or learn from.”

He added that it’s reasonable to upload early to let checks and monetization status complete before publishing, but waiting itself confers no benefit.

He adds:

“Waiting 24 to 48 hours is no different than waiting 24 to 48 seconds or weeks or months. All you’re doing is waiting.”

Why This Matters

If you schedule uploads days in advance to “prime the algorithm,” you’re delaying visibility without a performance upside.

Publish when your checks clear and your audience is ready, rather than holding videos to “teach” the system. YouTube recommendations focus on viewer satisfaction once a video is public.

Scheduling can still help you meet your audience at a convenient time or run a Premiere that builds buzz with a public watch page. That’s about coordinating viewers, not priming recommendations.

Upload early only if you need to let copyright checks and ad-suitability checks finish and confirm the monetization icon before publishing.

Looking Ahead

YouTube continues to address common creator myths through official channels. Expect more direct guidance focused on how recommendations work and where timing can matter.

See the full video below:

Featured Image: Photo Agency/Shutterstock