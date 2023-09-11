YouTube Announces AI-Powered Creative Guidance In Google Ads

In a continued effort to assist advertisers with artificial intelligence (AI), Google announced its latest feature for video advertisers, creative guidance in Google Ads.

The AI-powered feature, found inside the Recommendations and Video Analytics sections of Google Ads, offers suggestions to help advertisers enhance the efficacy of their video campaigns.

Creative Guidance In Google Ads

Creative guidance evaluates video ads against Google’s proven innovative best practices.

If an ad lacks what Google considers critical elements, the feature notifies advertisers and proposes actionable steps to improve the ad’s performance.

For instance, it checks for a brand logo in the first five seconds, if it has a voiceover, and assesses video length based on specific marketing objectives.

Google advertisers can reach the feature by navigating to the “Assets” and then “Videos” section within their Google Ads account.

From there, they should see a tab labeled “Analytics,” where the tool will list missing creative attributes and suggest ways to improve them.

Video Elements Analyzed By AI

Creative guidance primarily focuses on four key elements: brand logo visibility, video duration, voiceover quality, and aspect ratio.

According to internal data, voiceovers on video ads have higher conversion rates than those without voiceovers.

Google also plans to expand the range of attributes AI analyzes to offer valuable advice for marketers.

While this tool seems promising, advertisers must remember that the AI can only provide recommendations based on historical data and existing best practices.

Therefore, its suggestions may not align with every brand’s style and strategy.

AI-Powered Video Campaigns

In addition to improving assets with AI, AI-powered video campaign types have helped brands like eBay increase conversion rates and lower ad costs.

AI-driven advertising solutions could be a game-changer for optimizing creative assets, analyzing advertising strategies, and making data-driven decisions that significantly improve ROI.

The latest announcement from Google signifies its quest to make AI a staple in the advertising industry.

Featured image: Sam Kresslein/Shutterstock