YouTube Analytics Update: Device-Type Data In Audience Tab

YouTube is rolling out an update to YouTube Analytics (YTA) that makes it easier to see how content is consumed by device type.

The change displays device data more prominently in the Audience tab on desktop and mobile versions and can help you better understand and adapt to changing viewer habits.

Enhanced Visibility For Device Data

In a recent announcement, YouTube noted that while data on TV viewership had previously been available on the desktop version of YTA, many channel owners found it challenging to locate.

The company stated:

“We’ve talked about the rise of TV viewership for channels before. Even though the data is accessible on desktop, we heard from creators that it can be hard to find. With this update, we’re surfacing device type data more prominently across both desktop and mobile to help you see exactly how your content is being consumed.”

Why It Matters for Creators

Device type is one factor that YouTube’s recommendation system considers when deciding which videos to suggest to specific viewers.

Knowing whether your audience primarily watches on mobile phones, TVs, or other devices can help you better tailor your content and publishing strategies.

For more on how YouTube’s recommendation system works, read my full report or check out a quick video summary below.

Looking Ahead

As more people shift their viewing habits across different devices throughout the day, having access to granular data can help you stay ahead.

This move could lead to more informed decisions regarding video format, length, and even upload scheduling to match peak viewing times on various devices.

Featured Image: Algi Febri Sugita/Shutterstock