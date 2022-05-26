YouTube Analytics Now Separates Data By Video Type

YouTube is rolling out an update to analytics reports that will benefit content creators who make videos in different formats.

You’ll now be able to see the total number of video views for each type of content you publish to your channel.

Previously, data was combined into a single metric that counted views for all content types.

YouTube is making these changes to help you understand and compare the performance of different video formats.

You can compare views of regular videos, versus Shorts, versus livestreams to see which type of content is driving the most engagement for your channel.

Here’s more about the changes to YouTube Analytics, why they’re being made, along with answers to questions you’re likely to have.

Separate Data For Content Types In YouTube Analytics

When this change rolls out, what you’ll notice in YouTube Studio is an absence of the Reach and Engagement tabs you’re used to seeing at the channel level. They’re getting replaced by a new tab called Content.

The Content tab is going to be a merged home where you will be able to follow up on the performance of your different content types.

When you click on the Content tab you’ll see several navigation items that take you to metrics for individual types of videos.

For example, you’ll see a Videos button if you are creating long-form videos (VODs), a Shorts button if you’re creating short-form videos, a Live button if you do livestreaming, and so on.

There’s also an All button, which is best used for comparing performance across different types of formats.

These changes are rolling out in the next couple of weeks for all creators on mobile and desktop.

This update only applies to channel-level analytics. There are no changes to video-level analytics there are no changes.

Why Is YouTube Making These Changes?

Feedback from creators indicates there’s a strong demand for separate analytics. As mentioned, all video views are currently combined into a single metric.

YouTube is adding separate analytics, as well as the ability to compare metrics for the first time.

No data is being removed, it’s simply getting presented in a different way.

If data appears to be missing it has likely been moved to a new location. For example, traffic sources data will appear throughout YouTube Analytics instead of having its own section.

Answers To Common Questions

What About Watch Time?

Creators may want to know when they’ll get access to even more granular data, such as watch time by content type.

YouTube says it’s hard include all metrics in all places. If you want to see watch time by content type, you can access Advanced Mode on the top right corner of YouTube Studio on desktop.

From there you can filter metrics by content type, which will enable you to get watch time for different formats.

What About Historical Data?

Metrics filtered by content type are only available up to a certain point.

If you want to see an entire history of your data you can get that in Advanced Mode on the desktop version of YouTube Analytics.

Source: Creator Insider

Featured Image: PixieMe/Shutterstock