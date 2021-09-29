YouTube Adds More Viewership Data to the Studio Mobile App

YouTube creators are getting access to more data in the Studio Mobile app with metrics such as ‘new and returning’ and more.

As part of this week’s YouTube news update, the company also announces:

New currency setting the the Studio Mobile app

A bottom navigation bar in the Studio Mobile app

An experimental feature that highlights valuable videos.

Here’s more information about each of these updates.

Three New Metrics in Studio Mobile

YouTube is bringing three metrics that were previously only available on desktop to the Studio Mobile app.

The first of these metrics is the addition of new and returning viewer metrics under the Audience tab of Channel and Video Analytics.

The second metric is the introduction of members metrics, which tracks the paid members viewing your channel.

Members metrics are also found under the audience tab of Channel and Video Analytics.

Lastly, YouTube is aligning the metrics under the latest video performance card on the dashboard to those on desktop. Now this view also provides a brief insight into click-through rate performance.

Currency Settings on Studio Mobile

YouTube is launching currency settings in Studio Mobile.

In response to user feedback, and in an effort to bring more features to from desktop to mobile, YouTube is adding the ability for creators to change their currency settings.

To do this, go to settings and take a look under comment notifications in the Studio mobile app. YouTube is rolling this out over the next couple of weeks

Bottom Navigation Bar For Studio Mobile

YouTube is updating its Studio Mobile app with the launch of bottom navigation bar.

YouTube first revealed this in a sneak peak last year. Since then there have been improvements designed to optimize the experience of studio mobile for creators.

Over the next few weeks YouTube will be rolling out bottom navigation in Studio Mobile. A similar style of navigation can be seen in the YouTube main app.

The goal of this, versus the current sidebar navigation, is to increase efficiency by reducing the number of navigational clicks that users have to make in the app.

Experimental Feature: Top Videos Growing Your Audience

YouTube is experimenting with a new data card in Studio Mobile called top videos growing your audience.

Found under the audience tab within analytics, this card is going to show you which videos are helping to grow your audience.

The card will display a list of videos that’s ordered bbased on the number of new viewers that returned to watch more content.

The goal of this, YouTube says, is to help creators understand what types of content their audience is enjoying the most.

These are the types of videos to make more of to grow this highly engaged segment of your audience.

For more details on any of these features, see the full news update below: