YouTube Adds 5 Features for Creators

YouTube is adding five new features for video creators that offer more viewer insights, as well as greater control over ads and video chapters.

The new capabilities include:

Evergreen video insights

Trending hashtags

AdSense blocking controls

Bulk editing of video chapters

Appeal yellow monetization icons in Studio Mobile

Here’s more about each of the above features.

Evergreen Video Insights

YouTube is giving creators access to insights for evergreen videos. These are otherwise known as videos that have been popular for an extended period of time.

Evergreen video insights were first introduced as an experiment last month to help creators improve their monthly channel performance analysis.

Following positive feedback from those in the test group, this is now rolling out to all creators.

Trending Hashtags

YouTube recently launched trending hashtags in the explore section to help viewers currently popular, and to raise awareness of hashtags in general.

For creators, these hashtags can also be a useful source of data for identifying what has buzz on YouTube. That insight can guide the direction of future videos.

How does YouTube identify trending hashtags?

YouTube identifies and displays hashtags that are seeing the fastest growth among users, and then selects a subset of those across various categories such as movies, gaming, and sports. This feature is only available to US mobile users.

AdSense Blocking Controls

For creators that are eligible to run ads, YouTube offers AdSense blocking controls. They are the means by which creators indicate which specific ads, or types of ads, they don’t want to appear on their channel.

This feature was previously available to channels in the YouTube Partner Program only. Now, multi-channel affiliate networks (MCNs) are being given access to Adsense blocking controls. Using these controls, MCNs can make editorial decisions about the types of ads that serve on their channel.

Bulk Edit Video Chapters

YouTube recently launched automatic chapters for newly uploaded videos, which has received positive feedback so far.

YouTube is now expanding automatic chapters to all videos. As before, creators are automatically opted into this.

For those who don’t want to enable this feature on their channel, YouTube is making it easier to edit the chapters of a large number of videos at the same time.

To do this YouTube is adding the option to allow or disallow chapters via bulk editing in the upload list. You can also turn off chapters in the upload flow or metadata editor, or for all future uploads in the uploads defaults.

Keep in mind that even if automatic chapters are allowed on all video, they’re only going to show on a small number of them. It depends on whether the algorithm can detect chapters and determine if they’re a good fit for the content itself.

Creators always have the option to manually add their own chapters as well.

Appeal Yellow Icons on YouTube Studio Mobile

YouTube is rolling out the ability for creators to appeal yellow icons via the Studio Mobile app, instead of solely via desktop.

This is another update for creators in the YouTube Partner Program. A yellow icon refers to a video receiving little to no monetization privileges, which is less desirable than a green icon that grants full privileges.

Put simply, creators make more money when a video is fully monetized instead of partially monetized. There’s an option to appeal yellow icons if creators believe their video deserved a green icon.

For more on the difference between a yellow icon and a green icon, see:

Now, creators can submit appeals via the YouTube Studio Mobile app which can help with getting ads back up and running as soon as possible.

All creators in the YouTube Partner Program will have access to this at the end of the month.

For more details, see the video below:

Featured Image: MiMWoWSiNstudio/Shutterstock