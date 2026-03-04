Yoast SEO’s New Schema Aggregator Improves Entity Disambiguation

Yoast announced a new Schema Aggregation feature that locates your site’s entire structured data in one location. The integration enables WordPress sites that use Yoast’s plugin to make website content more readable and usable to AI systems.

Coherent Entity Disambiguation

The new Schema Aggregation feature makes relationships between entities on a site easier for AI systems to understand. Instead of returning structured data separately on each page, the schemamap connects entities across the site and removes duplicate records.

Authors remain linked to the articles they publish, and organizations remain linked to their content and products. This structure allows AI systems to retrieve structured data that already contains the relationships between entities rather than reconstructing them by crawling pages individually.

Yoast explains:

“Complete: All indexable content included Clean: No duplicate entities, no navigation clutter

Connected: Relationships between entities preserved (author → articles)

Compliant: Respects exisiting privacy settings

Fast: Sub-100ms cached responses, pagination for large sites”

The opt-in feature, available in Yoast SEO 27.1, adds an endpoint that returns a website’s structured data as a single output called a schemamap.

The feature provides a consolidated representation of a site’s schema.org structured data instead of forcing AI crawlers and agents to download it page by page. AI systems can retrieve the site’s schema graph through the endpoint. The response contains structured data that describes articles, authors, products, and organizations and maintains the relationships between those entities.

Yoast’s SEO plugin already outputs structured data. But this new feature is able to bring it all together in one place.

Alex Moss, Principal SEO at Yoast explained:

“…We’re introducing the Schema Aggregation feature: a “schemamap” endpoint that outputs your site’s entire structured data map in one place.

Under the hood, we now provide a standardised, deduplicated map of your entities via a single endpoint. An agent no longer needs to crawl all individual pages to understand its meaning but can now ingest an entire entity map with ease.”

Moss also offered technical details:

“A few details to note about the endpoint: It’s is cacheable with sub‑100ms responses

It respects existing privacy and indexing settings

It aggregates all indexable content without navigation noise

It merges duplicate entities so your “Author X” or “Article Y” exist as a single node instead of being re‑discovered on every URL.

If you’re using one of our paid plugins that extends schema even more (such as Yoast WooCommerce SEO adds product schema) this will be populated within the endpoint too

If you already extend Yoast’s Schema API, or use partners like events or recipe plugins, their entities are pulled into the same map automatically. For me, this is one of the first major ways the agentic web can ingest a site at scale, and with much more efficiency and context.”

NLWeb Project

The collaboration involves Microsoft’s NLWeb (Natural Language Web) project which provides an open method for connecting websites with AI systems. NLWeb defines how websites can present structured information that software agents can read and interpret.

NLWeb’s official NLWeb GitHub repository offers more information:

“NLWeb simplifies the process of building conversational interfaces for websites. It natively supports MCP (Model Context Protocol), allowing the same natural language APIs to serve both humans and AI agents. Schema.org and related semi-structured formats like RSS — used by over 100 million websites — have become not just de facto syndication mechanisms, but also a semantic layer for the web. NLWeb leverages these to enable natural language interfaces more easily. NLWeb is a collection of open protocols and associated open source tools. Its main focus is establishing a foundational layer for the AI Web — much like HTML revolutionized document sharing. AI has the potential to enhance every web interaction. Realizing this requires a collaborative spirit reminiscent of the Web’s early “barn raising” days. Shared protocols, sample implementations, and community participation are all essential. NLWeb brings together protocols, Schema.org formats, and sample code to help sites quickly implement conversational endpoints — benefitting both users through natural interfaces and agents through structured interaction.”

How to Enable The Feature

The feature appears in Yoast SEO version 27.1 and remains disabled until a site owner enables it. When users update the plugin and log in, the interface presents a guided walkthrough that explains the feature and includes a toggle that activates the endpoint.

Future Proofing Your Website

Yoast’s Schema Aggregation feature exposes a site’s full structured data graph through a single endpoint, allowing AI systems to retrieve connected entities instead of crawling individual pages. By removing duplicate entities and preserving relationships, the feature provides a clearer representation of how content, authors, products, and organizations relate across a website.

Yoast positions the new feature as future-proofing, which means that it makes the Schema.org structured data more accessible and usable for AI systems, should they decide to take advantage of the new implementation.

Yoast Schema Visualization Tool

In an unrelated note but worth mentioning, Yoast is also rolling out a Schema.org structured data visualization tool that let’s you see how structured data is deployed within the site.

Video Of Structured Data Visualization

Featured Image by Shutterstock/Summit Art Creations