WP Engine’s AI Toolkit Vectorizes WordPress Sites For Smart Search

WP Engine announced the release of its AI Toolkit, a way to easily integrate advanced AI search and product recommendations into WordPress websites, plus a Managed Vector Database that enables developers to easily integrate AI features directly into websites.

Smart Search AI

WP Engine’s AI Toolkit helps WordPress site owners improve search and content visibility without requiring a steep technical learning curve. Smart Search AI is easily enabled in just a few clicks. Once activated, it syncs with WordPress content, including:

Posts

Pages

Tags

Metadata

Custom fields

Smart Search AI converts a website’s content into a vector format to deliver faster, more useful search results. The system combines natural-language and keyword search to help contextualize queries and guide visitors to what they need, which may help reduce bounce rates and support higher conversions.

AI-Powered Recommendations

The AI-powered recommendations feature uses past and current user session data to suggest products or content that is relevant to the user. This helps increase shopping sales and keeps readers engaged with content. The system runs efficiently without slowing down the website and uses flat-rate pricing with no overage fees. It’s suited for eCommerce, media, and any site focused on driving sales and engagement through personalized experiences.

Managed Vector Database

WP Engine’s Managed Vector Database is a service that simplifies building AI features directly into WordPress websites. Designed for developers, agencies, and site owners, it removes the need to manage tasks like data extraction, embedding creation, and content updates. Developers can start building content-based AI apps and functionalities immediately, because the system automatically processes and trains on their WordPress content without additional setup.

Integrated with WordPress, the database keeps AI outputs aligned with current site content without extra work. It enables developers to connect WordPress data directly to chatbot frameworks or APIs, and it also makes AI features accessible to non-technical creators or site owners. This enables creators to focus on building meaningful experiences without getting bogged down in technical setup.

Featured Image by Shutterstock/Ground Picture