Turn Site Visitors into Sales with WordStream’s CRO Toolkit

Have you ever seen a dog catch a mailman?

I haven’t either. It’s probably never happened. But let’s pretend that it happened one time and we were both there to witness it. We laughed and high-fived and basked in the eternal warmth of friendship.

Remember what happened after the dog caught the mailman? That’s right – nothing happened. The dog didn’t have a plan. All he had thought about was catching the mailman. He hadn’t thought about what he’d do after that.

We don’t want you to be like that dog. You invest time and money into driving visitors to your website. If you don’t entice them to take some sort of action – whether it’s downloading a whitepaper, registering for a webinar, or purchasing a product – you won’t see returns.

We’ve got you covered.

Introducing WordStream’s CRO Toolkit

Real quick: The purpose of conversion rate optimization (CRO) is to get your website visitors to take action at a higher rate than they do now.

If you’re a digital marketing agency that represents ski resorts and you’re looking to generate leads ahead of next winter, you can offer a newsletter in exchange for a visitor’s email address.

If you’re a small ecommerce business that specializes in bird houses and you’re looking to move inventory at a high rate, you can offer a tantalizing pop-up to get visitors in the buying mood.

Regardless of your business model, our latest addition to WordStream Advisor – suitable for advertisers and agencies – is built to help you turn website traffic into sales.

Our new CRO Toolkit enables you to implement sleek pop-ups and enticing landing pages across your website – no web developer or designer required.

And, thanks to drag-and-drop and A/B testing functionalities, creating and optimizing your secret CRO weapons couldn’t be simpler.

The Right Messages for the Right Visitors

Paid search, paid social – doesn’t matter.

The people who click on your ads expect to learn more about the specific product or offer that caught their attention.

Homepages are seldom specific. The best landing pages cater their messaging, design, and feel to specifically match the campaign that sparked their visitors’ interest in the first place.

Our CRO Toolkit offers a landing page solution with beautiful, fully customizable templates that make it simple to deliver the right messages to the right visitors.

Often, high-converting landing pages are united by two common attributes: clarity and concision. Our builder offers a drag-and-drop interface that enables you to easily create and implement clear, concise calls to action.

Best of all: The landing pages you create with the CRO Toolkit will be fully responsive and mobile-optimized, making it seamless to capture and convert prospects using all devices.

A Funnel Full of Leads

Whether you drive traffic to your site primarily through paid or organic channels, digital marketing is a costly, time-intensive endeavor.

So, when you do get someone on your site, you have to make the most of it.

Stocked with a variety of pop-ups, embedded forms, slide boxes, and top bars, the CRO Toolkit provides advertisers and agencies alike with a full arsenal of lead collection mechanisms.

Plus, thanks to the exit monitoring technology we’ve built into this solution, your site will detect the exact moment when a visitor is about to bounce – thus giving you the opportunity to entice them with a reason to stay.

(You can learn more about the power of pop-ups in this guide, by the way.)

By encouraging site visitors to submit their email addresses, you build a database of eager prospects – ones you can nurture down the funnel with content offerings galore.

Seamless Email Marketing Integration

Question: What good is a lead generation and conversion solution if it doesn’t enable you to convert the leads it helped you generate?

Answer: No good.

No matter which software you leverage for email marketing – Constant Contact, InfusionSoft, Klaviyo, or MailChimp – our CRO Toolkit will sync all of your captured lead information directly into the system.

That way, instead of wasting your time and numbing your mind by manually transferring data from one database to another, you can focus on crafting targeted email marketing campaigns and turning prospective customers into paying customers.

No Additional Overhead(aches)

I’ll be honest: Our CRO Toolkit isn’t the only option.

Do a quick search on LinkedIn and you’ll find plenty of eager, talented web designers who can build you some pretty great pop-ups and landing pages.

But do you know what they’ll need in exchange for all their gusto and artistry?

A good salary. Health insurance. Various benefits. Paid time off.

Because it’s a software solution and not, in fact, a human being, our CRO Toolkit requires none of these things. It gives you a colorful, diverse library of ready-to-use templates, empowering you to capture and convert site traffic at a fraction of the cost and in a fraction of the time.

All the money you would have spent bringing a new employee on board? You can allocate it elsewhere. Whether you need to up your bids across Google Ads or invest in a keyword research tool, our CRO Toolkit will free up the funds.

Data for Days

CRO doesn’t happen overnight.

In fact, when you’re doing it right, CRO doesn’t end – it’s an ongoing process of testing, analyzing, and implementing.

When you’re constantly juggling information that will ultimately determine the success of your digital marketing campaigns, jumping between all kinds of platforms is … risky. Not to mention annoying, time-consuming, and unnecessary.

With the CRO Toolkit, you can run as many A/B tests as your heart desires.

Simply select the pop-up or landing page you want to optimize, create a variant, and run them both.

All the while, we’ll collect data on how each one performs. When you end the testing period, you’ll have all the information you need to determine which version of the pop-up or landing page is the best option going forward.

Essentially, you’ll eliminate the guesswork from web design. With unlimited A/B testing functionality, data-backed insights, and conversion tracking, you’ll know what’s working, what’s not working, and how to adapt.

Easy.

Ready, Set, Grow

Those who are already WordStream customers can leverage the CRO Toolkit in a few ways:

Free. Those who want to test the waters have access to two of our ready-to-use templates at no additional cost.

Those who want to test the waters have access to two of our ready-to-use templates at no additional cost. Essential. For $20/month, you’ll have access to everything our CRO Toolkit has to offer. Plus, you’ll be allowed to create up to five unique user profiles.

For $20/month, you’ll have access to everything our CRO Toolkit has to offer. Plus, you’ll be allowed to create up to five unique user profiles. Premium. For $65/month, you’ll enjoy all the perks of the Essential plan plus

Not a WordStream customer? Start your free trial and you’ll have access to the CRO Toolkit today!

