6 Best WordPress Review Plugins For 2023

If you sell any type of product or service on a WordPress site, you can benefit from installing a WordPress review plugin.

With reviews for your services or products and increasing social proof, you’re more likely to draw new customers to your business and retain existing ones.

Building trust and credibility through positive reviews on your website is a great way to connect with potential clients.

Not only can reviews be powerful sources of marketing, but collecting reviews is also a great source of feedback from clients and customers, allowing you to make changes and improvements to your products and customer experience and form a relationship with your customers.

In addition, reviews will increase the chance that your clients will become repeat customers, who will also be more willing to recommend you and your services or products to others.

Why Use A WordPress Review Plugin?

Using a WordPress Review plugin gives you an extremely easy way to provide dynamic professional-looking reviews on your website.

It makes it simple for users to leave a review, and many review plugins can seamlessly pull reviews from other platforms, such as Facebook or Google.

A visually interesting review interface and easy-to-use submission process make customers more likely to review your product or service.

And the more reviews you have, the more likely a new customer is to leave a review. Having reviews posted can make or break whether a potential customer or client moves on to another website.

Here are my top six WordPress plugin recommendations. These will provide an attractive and easy-to-use review process for your website.

All listed review plugins have been tested with WordPress 6.1.1 and have excellent ratings among over 50,000 users.

1. WP Review Pro

If you are looking for a comprehensive review plugin, you cannot go wrong with WP Review Pro.

WP Review Free includes all of the basic features, but it is well worth the $67 to upgrade to the Pro version for unlimited sites to unlock the full feature set.

With WP Review Pro, you get unlimited color selections and various rating options, such as stars, percentages, thumbs up/down, points, or a circle rating.

The plugin supports 19 rich snippets, 16 predefined designs, multiple rating systems, user comment ratings, and compatibility with any WordPress theme.

It also works seamlessly with Facebook, Google, and Yelp reviews to extend your reach.

Its highly customizable pre-defined designs make matching your branding or other popular review platforms easy.

2. Site Reviews

Site Reviews is a simple review plugin that allows users to leave a review through a customized form.

Reviews use a 1- to 5-star system and are filterable.

You can also pin favorable reviews to the top so that they are the first reviews that customers see.

The plugin can be used as a shortcode, custom Gutenberg block, or widget, and it supports native Elementor widgets to accommodate various theme and builder types and is free.

Site Reviews is one of the most full-featured free review plugins available, and its support for the plugin on the WordPress forum is excellent.

3. Plugin For Google Reviews

Plugin for Google Reviews specifically displays ratings and reviews from Google using a public Google API.

The free version will limit you to displaying five Google reviews. In contrast, the Business version, which runs $85/year for a single site, uses an API for your Google Business account, allowing unlimited Google reviews.

The upgrade will also give you unlimited Yelp and Facebook reviews and sync your accounts for automatic updates.

You can also mix and match reviews; customers can leave reviews through your website for other platforms.

Want to put your best reviews at the top? Use the filter feature to display reviews in the order you want.

Five themes are available, and reviews can be displayed using a widget, shortcode, any of the following page builders: Gutenberg, Elementor, Page Origin, Beaver Builder, WPBakery, Divi, and others, or Universal HTML/JavaScript.

4. Customer Reviews For WooCommerce

The Customer Reviews for WooCommerce plugin allows customers who shopped in your store to leave written reviews and photos to increase your social proof and attract more customers.

This plugin is localized to over 40 languages and installed in over 50,000 stores.

You can have an email automatically sent when a customer purchases asking them to leave a review. You can even send coupons to those that do leave a review.

The plugin also integrates with a service to verify the authenticity of reviews. It uses ratings, voting review types, and customer-submitted photos. Reviews can also be filtered.

There is a free Basic version, but you will want to consider the Professional version for more customization and professional features for $49.99/year.

5. Starfish Reviews

The Starfish Reviews plugin sorts positive and negative reviews using a funnel system.

The plugin is set up in the WordPress dashboard and can link to Google, Yelp, Facebook, and several other third-party review platforms.

A positive or negative review choice is shown in the first step of the review.

If the positive review is chosen, you give the customer single or multiple options of where they can leave their review.

If a negative review is chosen, the feedback will be sent back to you, and you can be prompted for more information.

Depending on the restrictions of the review platform(s) you are using, you can choose not to allow them to post a negative review or allow it.

A very limited version of the plugin is available for free on WordPress.org.

The Starfish Reviews plugin also has multiple paid tiers starting at $37 per month for one WordPress site and up to $197 per month for 50 WordPress sites.

6. Taqyeem

The Taqyeem WordPress Review Plugin creates beautiful custom reviews that can be added to pages, posts, and custom post types.

You have unlimited color and review criteria customizations with a choice of over 500 Google fonts to match various branding.

Rating styles are points, percentages, and stars; multiple options are available for the rating image. Reviews can be displayed by Best, Recent, and Random.

The Taqyeem plugin uses Google Rich Snippets for optimal viewing through search engines.

It has a one-time purchase price of $29 through CodeCanyon, which includes six months of support. Additional support can be purchased.

What Is The Best WordPress Review Plugin?

The best WordPress review plugin for you will have the most customizable templates and an easy setup for the type of reviews you want to display, and it should best showcase the views for your website.

You should also select the one that is comfortable to use and fits the needs of your website.

For an all-encompassing WordPress review plugin, my recommendation is WP Review Pro.

This premium plugin offers the broadest range of options, with integrations across multiple social platforms and WooCommerce.

It allows the most flexibility and overall customizations of the plugins I reviewed. It also offers free and paid versions.

How To Choose The Best WordPress Review Plugin For You

With over 1,000 WordPress review plugins available to choose from, it can be hard to know where to begin.

As with choosing any plugin, you want to ensure the review plugin you install on your WordPress site will be reliable and safe.

Be mindful of the star rating, reviews, active installations, and compatibility with the latest version of WordPress.

When browsing plugins, you will see a star rating and the number of reviews in brackets. The higher the star rating and the number of reviews, the better.

You also want to check how many active installations the plugin has.

Again, the higher the number of active installations, the better, as this means that more people are using the plugin on their website.

And lastly, make sure the plugin has been tested with the latest version of WordPress.

