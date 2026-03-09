WordPress Releases Updated AI Experiments Plugin

WordPress contributors have released AI Experiments 0.4.1, adding built-in image generation and AI-assisted review tools directly inside the block editor and admin interface.

The update became available on March 5, 2026, through the official plugin and its GitHub release page. The new version enables authors to generate images from text prompts and receive Notes-based feedback about content.

The AI Experiments plugin serves as the canonical plugin powering experimental AI-powered features in WordPress for content creators to use, giving them a preview of what might be available in the future. It also enables WordPress contributors to test AI tools and functionalities before deciding whether to include them in future WordPress releases.

The plugin streamlines AI integration by uniting three core AI-facing technological requirements (WP AI Client SDK, Abilities API, and MCP Adapter) in order to create a “unified experience.”

Complete List Of AI Experiments

There are currently nine AI features available for testing, including the recently added image generation and review note functionalities. There are plans to add more features such as contextually relevant category and tag suggestions, type ahead word suggestions, and AI comment moderations.

This is the current list of AI features:

“Abilities Explorer – Browse and interact with registered AI abilities from a dedicated admin screen. Alt Text Generation – Generate descriptive alt text for images to improve accessibility. Content Summarization – Summarizes long-form content into digestible overviews. Excerpt Generation – Automatically create concise summaries for your posts. Experiment Framework – Opt-in system that lets you enable only the AI features you want to use. Image Generation – Create images from post content in the editor, also via the Media Library. Multi-Provider Support – Works with popular AI providers like OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic. Review Notes – Reviews post content block-by-block and adds Notes with suggestions for Accessibility, Readability, Grammar, and SEO. Title Generation – Generate title suggestions for your posts with a single click. Perfect for brainstorming headlines or finding the right tone for your content.”

Image Generation

Version 0.4.0 introduces an expanded image generation functionality. It was previously limited to generating images from within the featured image section but now it’s extended to the post editor and the Media Library.

Block Editor Image Generation

Authors can generate an image from a prompt, edit the prompt and try again, generate alternative variations, and insert the selected image directly into a a block editor. This creates a more frictionless experience that enables users to generate and insert images without leaving the writing workflow. There is also an option to generate an alt text.

The GitHub repositories for this feature offers testing instructions. Add AI credentials in: Settings > AI Credentials. Also ensure image generation is turned on at Settings > AI Experiments

Media Library Image Generation

The updated plugin also adds image generation to the Media Library as a standalone feature. Users can open a modal window from the WordPress Media Library, generate an image from a prompt, generate variations, and save the selected image directly to the Media Library. Once saved, the image becomes available for reuse across posts and pages.

AI Review Notes

AI Experiments 0.4.0 also adds a feature called Generate Review Notes. This new tool analyzes content block by block and provides notes on how to improve Accessibility, Grammar, Readability, Spelling and SEO. After a review is done a save is required to keep the notes tethered to the block.

WordPress explains that future versions may include alignment with the currently experimental Gutenberg Content Guidelines, which itself is a Gutenberg experiment. Gutenberg content guidelines makes a website’s content standards available to authors, editors, AI, and plugins, making it easier to manage formatting, tone, voice, and boundaries.

The official announcement explains what the Review Notes is useful for:

“A new Generate Review Notes experiment brings AI-assisted editorial review into the block editor. Authors and editors can ask AI to analyze content and generate Notes-based suggestions for improvements. These suggestions appear directly in the editor and may include: Accessibility improvements (e.g., missing alt text)

Readability suggestions

Grammar and spelling corrections

SEO improvements

and in the future alignment with a site’s Content Guidelines Review Notes can be generated for an entire post or individual blocks, making it easier to refine content iteratively during the editorial process.”

The Plugin Can Be Extended

The plugin itself can also be extended by developers, web hosts, and agencies. The official WordPress repository explains:

“Build Custom Experiments – Use the Abstract_Experiment base class to create your own AI-powered features.

Pre-configure Providers – Hosts and agencies can set up AI providers so users don’t need their own API keys.

Abilities Explorer – Test and explore registered AI abilities (available when experiments are enabled).

Register Custom Abilities – Hook into the Abilities API to add new AI capabilities.

Override Default Behavior – Use filters to customize prompts, responses, and UI elements.

Comprehensive Hooks – Filters and actions throughout the codebase for customization.”

The WordPress AI Experiments plugin is available for download, and contributors continue development toward version 0.5.0. Each update adds tools and refinements that users can test while contributors continue work tied to future plugin and WordPress core releases. Check out the WordPress AI Experiments plugin at the official repository.

Featured Image by Shutterstock/Summit Art Creations