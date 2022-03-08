WordPress Plugin SEOPress Updated With IndexNow Support

SEOPress is the latest plugin for WordPress websites to support the IndexNow protocol, which automatically pings search engines when content is added or updated.

With IndexNow being adopted by a growing number of search engines, including Bing, support among SEO tool companies is ramping up as well.

In an announcement, the SEOPress team states:

“By integrating the possibilities offered by the API, SEOPress allows more than 200,000 sites to be indexed more quickly and efficiently, all without any technical knowledge necessary and automatically! As soon as content from a WordPress site is published, edited, or deleted, participating search engines are alerted via the IndexNow protocol to keep them informed of the changes. By proactively pushing updates as they are made, the traditional logic of indexing is reversed: the content owner initiates changes to the search engine index and not the other way around.”

SEOPress + IndexNow Integration

IndexNow capabilities are offered for free in the latest version of the SEOPress WordPress plugin.

To activate it, navigate to the WordPress admin panel, then click on the SEO menu option, then look for Instant Indexing.

Activate IndexNow from the Settings panel by clicking the blue toggle. Make sure the “Automatically notify search engines” option is checked from the Settings tab.

From there, SEOPress will automatically ping IndexNow with content changes.

Source: Bing

Featured Image: FGC/Shutterstock