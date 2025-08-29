WordPress Ocean Extra Vulnerability Affects Up To 600,000 Sites

An advisory was issued for the Ocean Extra WordPress plugin that is susceptible to stored cross-site scripting, which enables attackers to upload malicious scripts that execute on the site when a user visits the affected website.

Ocean Extra WordPress Plugin

The vulnerability affects only the Ocean Extra plugin by oceanwp, a plugin that extends the popular OceanWP WordPress theme. The plugin adds extra features to the OceanWP theme, such as the ability to easily host fonts locally, additional widgets, and expanded navigation menu options.

According to the Wordfence advisory, the vulnerability is due to insufficient input sanitization and output escaping.

Input Sanitization

Input sanitization is the term used to describe the process of filtering what’s input into WordPress, like in a form or any field where a user can input something. The goal is to filter out unexpected kinds of input, like malicious scripts**,** for example. This is something that the plugin is said to be missing (insufficient).

Output Escaping

Output escaping is kind of like input sanitization but in the other direction, a security process that makes sure that whatever is being output from WordPress is safe. It checks that the output doesn’t have characters that can be interpreted by a browser as code and subsequently executed, such as what is found in a stored cross-site scripting (XSS) exploit. This is the other thing that the Ocean Extra plugin was missing.

Together, the insufficient input sanitization and insufficient output escaping enable attackers to upload a malicious script and have it output on the WordPress site.

Users Urged To Update Plugin

The vulnerability only affects authenticated users with contributor-level privileges or higher, to a certain extent mitigating the threat level of this specific exploit. This vulnerability affects versions up to and including version 2.4.9. Users are advised to update their plugin to the latest version, currently 2.5.0.

Featured Image by Shutterstock/Nithid