WooCommerce Is Integrating Agentic AI Capabilities

WooCommerce announced that it will roll out integration with Stripe’s Agentic Commerce Suite, which will enable AI shopping assistants to conduct transactions.

Agentic AI Shopping

Agentic AI seems a long way off but OpenAI currently supports end-to-end shopping from the discovery and comparison stages to completing purchases. With the rollout in WooCommerce the infrastructure will be in place to enable over four million stores to be accept product browsing and payments through AI agents.

Stripe Agentic Commerce Suite

Stripe’s Agentic Commerce Suite uses the Agentic Commerce Protocol (ACP), an open source protocol jointly created by Stripe and OpenAI. ACP is model agnostic and does not lock in users to any particular payment provider.

ACP is compatible with the Model Context Protocol (MCP) which was created by Anthropic initially for connecting AI models to external data. The significance is that MCP enables models to call APIs, retrieve data, and perform actions.

According to the official WooCommerce announcement:

“WooCommerce is proud to be a launch partner. Woo merchants will be among the first to benefit when Agentic Commerce Suite rolls out in the coming months. This is a significant moment for WooCommerce merchants. Instead of building custom integrations for every new AI shopping assistant or platform, you’ll be able to connect your product catalog once and reach customers shopping through whichever AI agent they prefer. Stripe handles discovery, checkout, payments, and fraud protection, while you continue using your existing WooCommerce + Stripe stack.”

This represents a step toward putting the necessary infrastructure in place to enable consumers to interact with AI as part of a new shopping experience. The very near future may see a dramatic change in shopping habits, something SEOs and merchants will have to consider.

