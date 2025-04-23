Wix Announces Adaptive Content For Driving Higher Sales & Engagement

Wix announced a new feature that enables businesses to create personalized content for visitors, increasing relevance and opportunities for higher sales and lead generation. The feature integrates AI into the workflow, making it easier for publishers to deliver advanced personalized experiences to returning customers.

Relevance = Higher Sales

It’s commonly known that site visitors who visit a site that’s an exact match for the keywords used in a search tend to convert at a higher rate than visitors that to a site that has less relevant content. A website experience that’s directly relevant to site visitors contributes to higher conversion rates. Being able to optimize factors that contribute to relevance to site visitors is an innovative and useful way to deploy technology.

The new feature is easily configurable and offers simulations of what the adaptive content may look like so that Wix users can preview what their site visitors will see.

Muly Gelman, Senior Product Manager at Wix Personalize shared:

“Website personalization is now essential for delivering the relevant, engaging experiences today’s consumers expect. This application highlights how we can move beyond using AI to generate website content but leverage AI to dynamically adapt and personalize the live website experience for each visitor in real-time, empowering businesses to connect more effectively with their customers. As a result, businesses can deliver engaging, personalized experiences that resonate with their audience, ultimately driving higher engagement rates and creating greater monetization opportunities.”

The new adaptive content feature complements their new Automation Builder and the Wix Functions feature.

Featured Image by Shutterstock/chainarong06