There are lots of opinions out there about Wix SEO. Some people love it, some hate it. But it’s hard to overlook how dedicated Wix is to helping business owners get their websites found online.

There are no shortcuts when it comes to SEO – it’s an ongoing challenge. But Wix isn’t afraid of challenges. In fact, they encourage them.

That’s why they spent this past year consulting with SEO experts to bridge the gaps and create tools for a more professional user base.

And now, they want SEO agencies and experts to put their advanced SEO tools to the test.

This time, Wix is hosting an SEO Battle between Wix SEO Lovers and Haters and they’re offering up a tempting prize: $25,000.

So, pick a side and step up to battle. Because for this leading cloud-based web design and development platform, SEO is a battle worth fighting.

Put Wix SEO to Test & You Could Win $25K

Wix wants you to test out their new, advanced SEO tools in an SEO battle for $25,000.

So How Does It Work?

Over the next few weeks, Wix will work with SEO and social media marketing expert Lukasz Zelezny to select two SEO agencies to battle for the query “Wix SEO.”

One team will battle as “Wix SEO Lovers” and the other team will battle as “Wix SEO Haters”.

Once the two teams are chosen, the “Lovers” will create a Wix website and use the advanced SEO tools from Wix to try ranking higher on Google. The “Haters” will create their website on any other (non-Wix) platform and use their own SEO tools.

The team that ranks higher on Google for the query “Wix SEO” will win $25,000. The losing team will get $10,000.

The battle between the two chosen teams will take place over 6 months, starting June 26 and ending December 19 at noon ET.

How Are the 2 Teams Being Chosen & Judged?

The teams will be chosen by SEO keynote speaker, social media marketing expert, author and top 10 UK marketing influencer, Lukasz Zelezny. He’s worked in the SEO industry for the last 15 years, spoken at SEO conferences across the globe, and been featured in Forbes, Wired Magazine, Search Engine Land, and more.

The agencies will be chosen based on the following criteria:

Google ranking

Years of experience

Online presence

Online reviews

Technical skill set

Quality of content

Number of clients

Once the two teams are selected and the battle begins, Wix will publish weekly updates on the main Wix SEO Battle website for anyone who’s interested in staying up to date.

Got What It Takes to Put Wix SEO to the Test?

You can apply for the Wix SEO Battle and enter your agency or consultancy as Wix SEO Lovers or Haters. You have until June 6 to enter.

With $25,000 on the line, it’s worth entering your agency. Finalists will be notified via email.

Apply for the Wix SEO Battle here: https://www.wix.com/contest/seo-battle

Advanced Tools for Professionals & Wix SEO Lovers

In Wix’s mission to create the most SEO-friendly website builder on the web, Wix built advanced SEO tools with professionals in mind. These tools include:

Custom meta tags.

Canonical URLs.

Structured data.

301 redirects

Custom Open Graph (OG) tags for social sharing.

Custom event tracking.

Because Wix prioritizes efficiency and ease of use, many of the SEO tasks happen automatically, without users having to do a thing. For every single site, Wix:

Creates a sitemap and robots.txt files.

Sets up canonical URLs.

Helps users connect to Google Search Console with just a few clicks.

Wix users can also take advantage of third-party marketing integrations like Google Analytics, Google Ads, and Facebook Pixel, all of which can help business owners and professionals generate more traffic, convert leads, and analyze site data.

Hyperlocal SEO with Dynamic Pages

With the release of Corvid by Wix, an open dev platform, SEO experts can create hundreds of dynamic SEO-friendly pages, each with a unique URL.

Dynamic pages open up a world of opportunities for Wix users, and are particularly useful for creating hyperlocal content.

You can tailor similar types of content for specific neighborhoods, cities, teams, services, articles and more. Content can be categorized and updated from a database collection. A valuable asset for any growing business that wants to quickly generate more content on their website.

SEO Factors Also Include Site Performance

This past year, Wix launched Wix Turbo, innovative technology that boosted site performance and loading times for all Wix websites. This company-wide effort included:

Improved JavaScript execution time.

Faster caching.

4x as many data centers worldwide for global CDN coverage.

With this shift into Turbo, people visiting Wix sites get a faster, more seamless experience.

Request an SEO Feature

Even if you’re not in a battle kind of mood, you can still check out the new, advanced SEO tools from Wix. If you don’t see what you’re looking for, request a new feature. You just might see it sooner than you think.

About Wix.com

Wix.com is the leading cloud-based web design and development platform trusted by over 150 million people worldwide. With Wix, you can create high-quality, custom websites that are SEO-friendly, mobile-optimized, fast performing and ready for business.

