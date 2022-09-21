Wix Integrates With Semrush To Provide Users With Keyword Data

Wix is announcing an integration with Semrush, allowing Wix users to access Semrush’s SEO keyword data directly through the dashboard.

Data provided by Semrush will give Wix users insights that can help them improve search rankings and identify which keywords to target.

This integration is offered at no added charge to Wix users, though a paid Semrush membership will allow you to do more with it.

The usage quota available to users will depend on the Semrush account connected to their website, starting at a daily limit of 10 words for free Semrush accounts.

Semrush’s global database of more than 21 billion keywords allows publishers on the Wix platform to find relevant terms and phrases without leaving the dashboard.

Wix users can access metrics like search intent and keyword difficulty from Semrush’s SEO toolkit.

Insights from Semrush will be provided as part of Wix’s SEO Setup Checklist, a tool that walks publishers through fundamental search optimization and indexing practices.

Marcus Tober, SVP of Enterprise Solutions at Semrush, states in a press release:

“By leveraging Semrush’s keyword databases and metrics, Wix is giving users the necessary tools to find smart opportunities and improve their ranking on Google. As Organic Search traffic is incredibly valuable, the new integration in Wix can help to grow their businesses. Now is the time for business owners to take website and online marketing management into their own hands, and platforms like Wix and Semrush can help them do it.”

Nati Elimelech, Head of SEO at Wix, explains how this integration helps make SEO more accessible:

“It’s always been our mission to help businesses and search professionals have one unified platform to grow their site’s visibility in search engines. With this integration, we’re taking another notable step in democratizing SEO by enabling our users to conduct better research and choose the right keywords and topics to focus on in their content strategy, right from within their dashboard. We are dedicated to making SEO more accessible to everyone and helping our users to make better decisions that will impact their organic growth.”

Semrush integration is available today to all Wix users in English.

Source: Wix

Featured Image: T. Schneider/Shutterstock