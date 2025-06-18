Wix Acquires AI Platform That Enables Anyone To Create Software

Wix announced it is acquiring Base44, an AI-powered coding platform that enables users to create software and applications with natural language prompts, no coding experience necessary. The acquisition is a bold step because it reimagines what a content management system can be, enabling its users to do more with Wix than with any other platform.

Base44 provides an easy to use chat-based interface that enables users to create any kind of app without having to subscribe to third-party tools, all within the Wix platform. The acquisition is further establishes Wix as a leading platform for Internet entrepreneurship.

Maor Shlomo, CEO of Base44, commented:

“I honestly can’t think of a better fit. Wix is probably the only company that can help Base44 achieve the scale and distribution it needs while maintaining, if not accelerating, our product velocity. Our market is massive. It has the potential to replace entire software categories by enabling people to create software instead of buying it. Wix’s DNA – its customer obsession, innovation, and speed – perfectly aligns with ours, and its scale will catapult Base44 forward at exactly the right time.”

Avishai Abrahami, CEO and Co-founder of Wix observed:

“This acquisition marks a pivotal milestone in Wix’s commitment to transforming creation online. Maor and his team at Base44 bring cutting-edge technology, strong market penetration, and visionary leadership that seamlessly align with Wix’s dedication to enabling users at all levels of expertise to express their intent while intelligent agents manage execution. Maor’s exceptional talent and innovative mindset will reinforce Wix’s mission to push the boundaries of AI-driven creation and accelerate the evolution of intuitive, intelligent tools that redefine how digital experiences are built and enjoyed.”

Featured Image by Shutterstock/Valery Brozhinsky