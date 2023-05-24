Tools Of The Trade: When To Use ChatGPT And When To Use Google

As digital marketers and SEO professionals, we always seek new and innovative tools to help us achieve better client results.

With the rise of AI technology, we now have access to a vast array of tools that can assist us in providing more efficient and effective services.

One such tool is ChatGPT, an advanced language model that can help us deliver valuable information to users through conversational queries.

ChatGPT is built on the GPT-3.5 (and GPT-4) advanced language models and can understand natural language and respond to questions conversationally.

This technology has enormous potential and has significantly impacted several industries, such as healthcare, finance, and ecommerce.

Many SEO pros see ChatGPT as a threat to their livelihood. The number of “SEO is Dead” articles is increasing daily.

But I don’t see it that way.

End users are already learning what types of queries are best answered by ChatGPT and what queries are best answered by more traditional search engines.

AI is already significantly impacting the features of traditional search engines. However, at the end of the day, ChatGPT is best for informational queries, while Google is still the best place for transactional queries.

What Can ChatGPT Do?

One of the advantages of ChatGPT is that it can provide users with accurate and informative answers to their queries. Users can ask open-ended questions, and the model will respond with relevant and concise responses.

For example, a user may ask, “What is the capital of France?” or “What are the symptoms of COVID-19?” ChatGPT will provide a suitable answer.

Moreover, ChatGPT is a valuable tool for research, as it can provide information from multiple sources.

This means that users can get all the information they need from ChatGPT without searching for information on different websites, saving them time and effort.

ChatGPT is extremely powerful when integrated with voice assistants such as Siri and Alexa. It has already been integrated into some smart home devices, allowing users to control their homes with their voice.

This technology has enormous potential as it can understand and respond to natural language queries.

Where ChatGPT Fails, And Google Succeeds

While ChatGPT is a powerful tool for answering informational queries, it is unsuitable for transactional queries.

Transactional queries are focused on taking action, such as “buy shoes online” or “book a flight to New York.”

For these queries, users are better off using Google or other search engines designed for this purpose.

For transactional queries, search engines like Google are the go-to option.

These search engines provide users with a list of websites where they can complete their desired action, whether purchasing a product, booking a service, or making a reservation.

Transactional Vs. Informational Queries

Digital marketers need to understand the difference between informational and transactional queries.

Informational queries provide users with knowledge, while transactional queries focus on taking action.

To optimize for informational queries, webmasters should focus on creating content that answers common questions and provides valuable information to users. This content should be well-written, informative, and optimized for relevant keywords.

To optimize for transactional queries, webmasters should focus on creating landing pages designed to convert visitors into customers. These landing pages should have clear calls-to-action (CTAs), user-friendly design, and relevant information about the offered product or service.

There are plenty of articles here on SEJ with amazing advice on landing pages for transactional queries.

Informational queries don’t convert well on Google. In reality, most SEO pros need help to monetize informational queries.

I see a day when informational queries are handled completely by AI and transactional queries use a more traditional search engine model.

If your business model is to sell something, ChatGPT isn’t going to help you.

There are very few sales attributed to queries from ChatGPT.

What About The Other Stuff ChatGPT Does?

As AI technology evolves, ChatGPT will be used more frequently on websites.

This technology can provide users with an enhanced browsing experience by allowing them to interact with websites using natural language.

This will enable businesses to provide personalized customer service, automate customer support, and improve user engagement.

When you make ChatGPT or other AI services work with your website, the possibilities for increasing conversions are significant.

Another use case for ChatGPT is in chatbots.

Chatbots are computer programs that use AI technology to mimic human conversations. They can be used to answer customer queries, provide customer support, and assist with transactions.

Chatbots that use ChatGPT technology can provide more accurate and personalized responses to users, making them valuable business tools.

Will Webmasters Ever Get Credit In ChatGPT?

It’s unlikely that webmasters will ever be cited in ChatGPT.

This means the chances of getting a visitor to your site via ChatGPT are low.

Therefore, ChatGPT on the OpenAI website doesn’t make you any money.

Should I Optimize My Site For ChatGPT?

It’s still important to optimize content for this technology.

But you don’t need to do much more than is required by Google, Bing, or any other traditional search engine.

You optimize for ChatGPT by creating high-quality content.

Your content should convey experience, expertise, authority, and trust – or E-E-A-T.

By creating high-quality content that provides value to users, businesses can rest assured that their websites are optimized for ChatGPT and other AI technologies.

Integrating ChatGPT Into A Site To Increase Sales And Other Conversions

ChatGPT can also be used to improve customer engagement through personalized marketing. By understanding users’ interests and preferences, businesses can create targeted marketing campaigns that resonate with their audience.

This can lead to higher engagement rates and better conversion rates.

In addition, ChatGPT can also be used to provide real-time customer support.

By integrating ChatGPT into their websites, businesses can respond instantly to customer queries, reducing wait times and improving customer satisfaction.

This can also help businesses to identify common issues and improve their products and services based on customer feedback.

While ChatGPT is still in its early stages, it has enormous potential to revolutionize how we interact with technology.

As AI technology continues to evolve, we can expect to see more sophisticated language models that can understand and respond to human queries more nuanced and naturally.

This will open new business opportunities to provide personalized and engaging customer experiences.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ChatGPT is a powerful tool for delivering valuable information to users through conversational queries.

While it’s unsuitable for transactional queries, it can improve customer engagement, provide real-time customer support, and personalize marketing campaigns.

As AI technology evolves, we expect ChatGPT to be used more frequently on websites, allowing businesses to provide more personalized and engaging user experiences.

It’s important for digital marketers and SEO professionals to understand this technology’s potential and optimize their websites accordingly.

By doing so, they can ensure that their websites are at the forefront of the latest technological advances and provide the best possible user experience.

