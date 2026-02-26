When Google Is No Longer A Verb: Search Becoming Infrastructure

Most people do not wake up one day and decide they are done with a product category. They leave when the workflow starts to feel like work.

Think about something mundane. Planning a trip, picking a new doctor, comparing two insurance options, deciding which grill to buy, figuring out what to do in a new city for one afternoon. You used to “search.” That meant typing, scanning, opening tabs, cross-checking, coming back, refining the query, repeating the loop until you felt confident enough to decide. That loop is not a preference; it is labor.

Search worked because it was the best tool available for that kind of labor, not because people love result pages. The web was large, messy, and constantly changing. Search engines built an interface that made that mess navigable. For a long time, that was enough.

Now, the alternative is getting good enough to change the habit.

This is not a “Google is doomed” argument. Search is not disappearing, but the action of search is being absorbed. The shift is behavioral, and it is about people paying to outsource the annoying middle steps that search has always required.

The Only Constant Is Change

To understand why that matters, you need to anchor this in two familiar patterns, the kind that show up outside tech, then inside tech, then inside search.

First, the physical-world version. Cadillac has spent years carrying an “older buyer” perception, and it has been explicit about pushing into new products and new positioning to change who the brand is for. The easy takeaway is “EVs are modern,” but the useful takeaway is that when a buyer base drifts older, the brand either adapts, or it becomes a heritage label that slowly loses cultural relevance. Coverage of Cadillac’s EV push has included specific references to customer age trends and how new products are being used to reset perception.

Second, the software version. Facebook buying Instagram is the classic case of an incumbent realizing the next behavior loop is not going to be won by incremental tweaks to the existing front door. Instagram was not a feature added. It was a different consumption pattern, mobile-first, camera-first, feed-native, and designed for how the next cohort shared and discovered content. Meta’s 2012 10-K describes Instagram as a mobile photo-sharing service expected to enhance photos and increase mobile engagement. That phrasing is corporate restraint over a simpler truth; they were buying a shift in behavior.

Those two examples matter because they normalize the core concept. Consumer habits change over time. When the habit changes, brands and systems have to adapt, or they lose relevance and eventually revenue.

Search, As A Habit, Is Not Immune

Search is facing the same pressure, with a twist. The replacement is not another search engine. It is a personal agent that sits in front of search, uses search when needed, and returns decisions instead of links.

When an agent becomes the interface, the workflow changes in a way that is easy to miss if you only look at features.

At first, the query becomes a conversation. People stop writing keyword strings and start describing outcomes, constraints, preferences, and context. That alone softens the edges of the search behavior, because it shifts the user from “find pages” to “help me decide.”

Then the conversation becomes delegation. This is the break point. Once you can say, “find me the best option and show me the tradeoffs,” you stop browsing the way you used to. You assign work. It becomes less about retrieving information and more about having the system do the comparison and synthesis that used to happen in your head, across a dozen tabs.

Finally, delegation becomes subscription. Once an agent reliably saves time and reduces decision fatigue, paying for it feels normal. People already pay to remove friction in other parts of life, from shipping to storage to media. The pricing ladder is not theoretical anymore. OpenAI’s ChatGPT Pro offering is positioned as scaled access to its best models and tools, plus a compute-heavier mode for harder problems. And OpenAI’s own support documentation describes Pro as including access to advanced features, with higher limits and priority access.

The point is not the specific price tag or which tier wins. The point is that “pay for more intelligence” is already a product category.

So, why is this happening now, instead of remaining a niche behavior for power users?

Three forces are converging, and they reinforce each other.

The first is scale. Behavior change accelerates when usage gets big enough that it becomes socially ordinary. Reuters reported that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman told employees ChatGPT was back to exceeding 10% monthly growth, and that it had more than 800 million weekly active users, based on a CNBC report of an internal message.

You do not need to fixate on a single “daily active” number to see what matters. Hundreds of millions of people using a conversational interface to get answers is enough to normalize the habit. Once it is normal, it spreads into more life moments, and more categories of decisions.

The second is memory. Search is personalized, but usually contextually forgetful. An agent can be personalized and remember, within the bounds you allow. That difference matters because it reduces repeated friction. If the system can carry preferences and context across time, it can stop asking you to restate the same things, stop making the same mistakes, and stop treating every decision as a one-off. OpenAI has published updates describing memory and user controls, which signals persistent context is now a core product feature rather than a novelty.

Memory also creates a switching cost. People will tolerate plenty of imperfections if the tool keeps their context straight. That is how habits form. The product stops being something you use occasionally and becomes something you lean on.

The third is that “agents” are moving from concept to product direction. One clean proof point is OpenAI’s hiring of Peter Steinberger, creator of OpenClaw. Reuters reported that Steinberger was joining OpenAI to lead development on next-generation personal agents, with OpenClaw transitioning into a foundation with OpenAI support.

This isn’t some subplot either. Strategic hires are one of the clearest, least-hyped signals of roadmap priorities. People do not hire for a future they are not actively building.

Surfaces: The Expanding Engagement Point

There is one more accelerant that deserves mention, and it is not a specific device; it is surfaces.

A surface is any place where asking becomes easy enough that you do it more often. The lower the interaction cost, the more people delegate. The more they delegate, the less they “search” in the traditional sense.

Wearables and ambient interfaces matter because they reduce the friction to near zero. Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses are a clear example of AI moving closer to the moment of intent, with assistant interaction built into the product experience. Meta’s and Ray-Ban’s own product pages describe voice-driven actions like calling, texting, controlling features, and finding answers.

The surface expansion is not limited to glasses. Reuters reported Meta reviving a smartwatch plan with health tracking features and a built-in Meta AI assistant, targeting a 2026 launch.

You do not have to predict which company ships which device next, however. The broader point is that assistants are spreading across more touchpoints. As surfaces multiply, the habit deepens, because people stop saving questions for later. They ask in the moment. That changes the discovery pattern, and it changes who gets exposure along the way.

This is where the “search becomes infrastructure” idea becomes tangible.

Even when agents sit between people and the web, search engines still do an enormous amount of work. Crawling, indexing, ranking, freshness, spam defense, retrieval. All of that remains critical. What changes is where the journey happens.

The old discovery loop required repeated user effort. You asked, searched, scanned, clicked, skimmed, compared, then repeated until the fog cleared enough for you to decide.

The agent loop compresses the journey into delegation and review. You ask, delegate, review, decide. That compression reduces exposure to brand touch-points, reduces the number of times a consumer shops around for competing perspectives, and shifts persuasion from a sequence of pages into a single output that feels complete.

This is why the shift is not “SEO is dead.” SEO is not dead. But the destination is changing.

If an agent is doing the discovery work, your job is no longer only about earning a click. It becomes about being selected as input, and that is a different competitive game.

In practice, that means you will spend more time making your content easier to retrieve, easier to reuse, and easier to trust. It means publishing in structures that allow clean extraction, and backing claims with sources that a system can weigh. It means reducing ambiguity around entities and facts, and being explicit about constraints and tradeoffs. It also means caring more about distribution defaults, because if an agent becomes the first layer on the devices your customers use, the agent’s retrieval behavior and preferences shape who gets surfaced.

The Loop Is Changing; We’ve Been Here Before

None of that requires a doom narrative. It is simply the next layer of optimization in a world where discovery becomes delegated.

And this does not flip everywhere at the same speed. Agents will win earliest in categories where the work is repetitive, and the decision can be framed as tradeoffs: shopping comparisons, travel planning, local services selection, career moves, and early-stage health navigation, where the goal is understanding options rather than making a final medical decision.

The counterpoints are real, and they help define the timeline. Agents still make mistakes. Hallucinations still exist. Quality varies. Some categories demand high trust and accountability. Cost and latency shape how often people delegate. These are not thesis killers. They are rollout shapers. People adopt new workflows first where the downside is small, then expand usage as reliability improves.

So yes, this convergence is real, and it is not one trend. It is a stack of trends influencing, and being influenced, in a common direction.

Scale is normalizing conversational discovery. Subscription tiers are turning “more intelligence” into a paid product. Memory is creating stickiness and reducing repeated friction. Agent capability is becoming an explicit roadmap priority. Surfaces are multiplying, which reduces interaction cost and turns delegation into habit.

Consumers will not replace search with a new search engine. They will replace the search workflow with delegated utility. Search will still exist. It just stops being where the journey happens.

More Resources:

This post was originally published on Duane Forrester Decodes.

Featured Image: Panya_photo/Shutterstock; Paulo Bobita/Search Engine Journal