Can’t decide what YouTube video to make next? The company shares tips on using data to figure out what your audience wants to see.

A new video published to YouTube’s Creator Insider channel explains how to gather insights to find inspiration and opportunities for new content.

The video covers three ways to decide what YouTube video to make next:

Market Research: How to understand viewer needs and find content gaps.

How to understand viewer needs and find content gaps. Tools & Data: Which sources you can use to find information about people, viewers, and their interests.

Which sources you can use to find information about people, viewers, and their interests. Making Decisions: How you apply and interpret the information you’ve gathered to make a decision about your next video.

Here are the key takeaways from YouTube’s new videos.

3 Steps To Deciding What YouTube Video To Make Next

1. Understand Demand

First, you have to estimate the potential audience size for the content you want to create.

Is there a desire for the type of video you want to create next?

Answering that question can help you set realistic expectations about how your content is going to perform.

Consider whether it’s an established interest for the next video you want to make, or if it will be on an original topic without a proven audience.

It may take more time to see success with videos on original topics as you have to generate interest in something new.

To understand demand for the YouTube video you want to create next, there’s different tools you can use:

Google Trends

Audience polls

YouTube Analytics

See: YouTube Keyword Research Made Easier With Search Insights

The goal of using each of the recommended tools is to find out how many people might be interested in a video before you go through the effort of creating it.

It may also help to search for similar videos on YouTube and check out their view count.

Once you understand the potential audience size for your next video you can better estimate the level of opportunity.

2. Understand Your Audience

Next, you need to gain an understanding of what your viewers enjoy most and what they want to see more of.

Build an idea of an audience profile in your mind so you can tailor your content for specific types of viewers and what they love to watch.

The best place to start gathering this information is the Audience tab in YouTube Analytics.

There you can see what videos and channels your audience is watching, and what demographics your viewers belong to.

This insight can help you make sure you’re catering to what they want to see.

3. Understand Your Competition

After figuring out the demand for your next video idea, and gaining a better understanding of your audience, the next step involves researching the competition.

Check out what other videos are out there in your niche, and where there are gaps or opportunities.

There’s no way around it, this step requires watching a lot of YouTube.

In particular, you’ll need to watch content that’s related to the videos you want to create, or things you think your viewers are interested in already.

What you want to ask yourself while you’re doing this is: “How can I make something better or different that what already exists?”

That should help provide the insight and inspiration you need to decide what YouTube video to make next.

See YouTube’s full video below:

