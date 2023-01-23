New Website Optimization Solutions For Enterprise-Level SEOs [Webinar]

As the scope of website optimization continues to expand, digital marketing professionals are being tasked with an increasingly complex set of responsibilities.

Following Google’s introduction of Core Web Vitals, there’s been a growing focus on user experience.

Plus, it’s important for websites to be in compliance with the latest accessibility and privacy recommendations.

For enterprise-level SEOs in charge of optimizing larger sites, staying on top of these trends can be particularly challenging.

So, how can you and your organization best prepare to take on these expanding responsibilities?

What tools and approaches will it take to move your company towards an effective enterprise SEO project management process?

In our next webinar, our guests introduce a new, broader “website intelligence” approach to managing website optimization.

You’ll learn innovative ways to improve your website’s search rankings, while complying with industry-wide best practices and providing a top-notch user experience.

Join Ali Habibzadeh, CTO of Lumar, and Ashley Berman Hale, VP of Professional Services at Lumar, as they discuss:

What website intelligence is and how it can help SEO experts and digital marketers stay on top of website improvements.

Which site optimizations we should keep in mind beyond search: accessibility, user experience, compliance, etc.

Common website accessibility issues and why SEOs are well-positioned to contribute to these important efforts.

In this session, we’ll provide an introduction to some of the new disciplines that your SEO team should become familiar with.

Say goodbye to inefficient processes within your company and start building new strategies into your optimization approach.

With website intelligence, you can seamlessly scale an enterprise SEO program and maintain a healthy, compliant, high-performing website.

Sign up for this webinar and discover how to effectively adapt to the evolving nature of SEO and set your website up for continued success.