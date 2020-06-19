Voice Tweets & This Week’s Digital Marketing News [PODCAST]

Jess Budde, Greg Finn, and Christine “Shep” Zirnheld are here with a fresh new episode of Marketing O’Clock.

We talk about all the digital marketing news of the week and try to come up with a catchier name for Twitter’s new audio Tweets.

Twitter is testing a new feature that allows users to record a voice message to Tweet.

The feature is currently live for a select group of iOS users and will be rolling out to all iOS users soon.

You can Tweet a Tweet. But now you can Tweet your voice! Rolling out today on iOS, you can now record and Tweet with audio. pic.twitter.com/jezRmh1dkD — Twitter (@Twitter) June 17, 2020

Google will no longer allow advertisers to target by zip code for housing, employment, or credit-related ads.

Ads for these categories will additionally no longer allow targeting on the basis of gender, age, parental status, or marital status.

Their current policy prohibits targeting based on, race, religion, ethnicity, sexual orientation, disability, or national origin.

Google said they have been working closely with and received guidance from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) on these changes.

Advertisers will be able to create video ads in Spotify Ad Studio to run on the platform.

The announcement comes as Spotify continues to acquire podcasts to run exclusively on the platform including video podcast formats.

Pinterest is testing a new feature for creators that allows them to share “inspirational content” in a story-like format.

After announcing a slew of new features at their Partner Summit last week, Snap announced a new learning portal called Snap Focus.

Advertisers and marketers can take courses to stay up-to-date on Snap’s latest features and advertising opportunities.

In our take of the week segment, Bryant Garvin loves YouTube ads and he’s not afraid to show it! You may be surprised by how many hours users spend watching ads on the platform.

One of my favorite things about #YouTube advertising besides amazing targeting, free advertising, inventory for days it's how much time consumers spend watching our ads Last 365 Days Minutes110,877,860

Hours1,847,964

Days76,999

Months2,567

Years214

Centuries 2.14 pic.twitter.com/saz94rnkfq — Bryant Garvin (@BryantGarvin) June 11, 2020

Then, ICYMI, it’s no secret that advertisers are unhappy with Facebook Ads, but David Herrmann shares a series of tweets that show performance tanking.

Please make no mistake, accounts are still struggling. I fixed one. Another has seen ROAS fall by a 100% in 8 days. Can’t even spend $4k profitably now. Down from a 2x at $22k a day. Every rebuild has failed. So, you’re not alone friends. — David Herrmann (@herrmanndigital) June 18, 2020

We answer your burning digital marketing questions during our lightning round:

Who is Google trying to attract with their new Display & Video 360 campaign offerings?

What does Google say about using rel-sponsored on unpaid guest blog posts?

When is Google rolling out new anti-clickbait ad policies?

Where is the surprising place people are turning to for news in 2020?

Why is Google pulling ads from websites for content in their comments section?

Plus, which musicals should you avoid watching with your kids?

Are Facebook groups trying to destroy America?

And, what are our favorite programs to watch on QVC?

Tune in to find out!

