How to Outsmart Your Competitors Using Location Data [Webinar]

More than 80% of marketers use location data to improve the performance of their campaigns.

Location-based ads accounted for $26.5 billion in media spend last year, a figure that’s expected to grow more than 40% by 2022.

While location-based marketing is widely practiced, understanding and effectively using location-based audiences remains a challenge for small to mid-sized agencies and brands.

Digital marketers are faced with a myriad of tools, jargon, and technology that makes what should be a straightforward process more complex than necessary.

In this presentation, you will learn:

The technology behind location-based marketing.

What industries and market segments location data is best suited for.

Practical use cases and actual case studies you can use to execute your own geotargeting and geoconquesting campaigns.

The core capabilities you should look for when choosing a location-based marketing solution, including important privacy considerations.

We’ll also share key questions you need to ask location data providers to ensure you get the highest quality location data possible.

