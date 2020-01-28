Use of Content Marketing Campaigns Expected to Grow in 2020

Marketers say their use of content-driven campaigns will increase in 2020, and continue to grow over the next two years.

According to a new report from eMarketer, 80% of marketing professionals worldwide say the use of content marketing campaigns will grow. Only 2% of marketers say the use of content marketing will decline, and 19% say it will stabilize.

Moving beyond editorial-style content and social media, more marketers are turning to non-traditional forms of content creation.

For example, 90% of marketers say they plan to use audio/podcasts in their campaigns in 2020. A similar percentage plans to use emerging technology like augmented reality.

Jillian Ryan, principal analyst at eMarketer, speaks to these survey results:

“Content, when produced strategically and with regularity, can be the backbone of a marketing and advertising plan. It should be created for a specific audience and shared in the most relevant channel to reach the intended audience. Brands are starting to realize that content-led strategies can inform and provide fuel for most of their other marketing and advertising initiatives.”

