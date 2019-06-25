Advertisement

U.S. Search Awards 2019: Last Call for Entries June 28

Jessica Cromwell Jessica Cromwell
Jessica Cromwell Jessica Cromwell
Bio
Follow
 / 
  • 64
    READS
U.S. Search Awards 2019: Last Call for Entries June 28
ADVERTISEMENT

This promotion is in partnership with the U.S. Search Awards.

The 2019 U.S. Search Awards has officially launched and is accepting entries until June 28. Don’t wait – get your submissions in now!

Soon after, judges will begin the process of deciding which agencies, brands, and individuals will be shortlisted for the 2019 awards ceremony, happening Wednesday, October 9 at the SLS Las Vegas Hotel & Casino during Pubcon Las Vegas, the premier social media and search optimization conference.

The 2019 U.S. Search Awards

The U.S. Search Awards, now in their seventh year, is a competition that celebrates the best in SEO, PPC, digital, and content marketing in the U.S.

Each year the awards attract hundreds of entries from some of the leading search and digital agencies and professionals from across North America and beyond.

The 2019 U.S. Search Awards Judges

All entries will be accepted until June 28 and will undergo strict scrutiny from a renowned panel of judges.

This year, the esteemed panel of judges include:

  • Dawn Anderson, International SEO Consultant at Move It Marketing.
  • Search Engine Journal contributor Dave Davies, CEO at Beanstalk Internet Marketing.
  • Search Engine Journal contributor Jenny  Halasz, Founder at JLH Marketing.
  • Danny Goodwin, Executive Editor of Search Engine Journal.

See the full list of judges here.

Judging will take place on July. The short list of candidates will be announced on July 26.

Don’t Panic Search Awards Ambassador Dixon Jones will be hosting the 2019 awards ceremony in October.

2019 Categories

Here is the full list of categories for the 2019 U.S. Search Awards:

  • Best Use of Search – Retail / eCommerce – SEO
  • Best Use of Search – Retail / eCommerce – PPC
  • Best Use of Search – Finance – SEO
  • Best Use of Search – Finance – PPC
  • Best Use of Search – Travel / Leisure – SEO
  • Best Use of Search – Travel / Leisure – PPC
  • Best Use of Search – Third Sector
  • Best Use of Search – Health
  • Best Use of Search – Real Estate & Property
  • Best Use of Search – FMCG
  • Best Local Campaign
  • Best Low Budget Campaign
  • Best Use of PR in a Search Campaign
  • Best Use of Social Media in a Search Campaign
  • Best Use of Video in a Search Campaign
  • Best Integrated Campaign
  • Best Mobile Campaign
  • Best PPC Campaign
  • Best SEO Campaign
  • Best Use of Content Marketing
  • Most Innovative Campaign
  • Best Software Innovation
  • Best PPC Management Software Suite
  • Best SEO Software Suite
  • Best Search Software Tool
  • Best In-House Team
  • Best Small Integrated Agency
  • Best Large Integrated Agency
  • Best Small PPC Agency
  • Best Large PPC Agency
  • Best Small SEO Agency
  • Best Large SEO Agency
  • Best Consultant
  • Young Search Professional of the Year
  • U.S. Search Personality of the Year

2018 Big Winners

Last year’s big winners include Go Fish Digital and Simple. Thrifty. Living. for “Best Use of PR in a Search Campaign”; Barry Schwartz was named “U.S. Search Personality of the Year”; and Stone Temple (now Perficient Digital) received their award for “Best Use of Content Marketing”.

Here’s the complete list of 2019 winners:

  • BEST USE OF SEARCH – RETAIL/ECOMMERCEMediaCom & Bose – From Google to Amazon – Bose 360 Degree Ecommerce Search Strategy
  • BEST USE OF SEARCH – FINANCEGo Fish Digital and Simple. Thrifty. Living. – Disney Princesses Reimagined as Modern Career Women
  • BEST USE OF SEARCH – TRAVEL / LEISURE: TopSpot & You First Limousine Services – Data Driven Results
  • BEST USE OF SEARCH – THIRD SECTOR1SEO – Driving Donations: How 1SEO Helped the American Children’s Society Excel During Its “Season of Giving”
  • BEST USE OF SEARCH – HEALTHPath Interactive & Buoy – AI Health Assistant SEO Campaign
  • BEST USE OF SEARCH – REAL ESTATE & PROPERTYGo Fish Digital & Homes.com – The Cities Making the Most Off of Airbnb Campaign
  • BEST USE OF SEARCH – FMCGAbsolut Drinks – Searcher Interests Drives eCRM Signups
  • BEST LOCAL CAMPAIGNInfront Webworks & Garden of the Gods Storage – Local SEO Campaign
  • BEST LOW BUDGET CAMPAIGNPortent & RPM Truck Repair – Small Business PPC Campaign
  • BEST USE OF PR IN A SEARCH CAMPAIGNGo Fish Digital & Simple. Thrifty. Living. – Disney Princesses Reimagined as Modern Career Women
  • BEST USE OF SOCIAL MEDIA IN A SEARCH CAMPAIGNAssembly & FX – Marketing Campaign of Fear
  • BEST USE OF VIDEO IN A SEARCH CAMPAIGNNordicClick Interactive – Computer Graphics Software: New Product Launch
  • BEST INTEGRATED CAMPAIGNAbsolut Drinks – Searcher Interests Drives eCRM Signups
  • BEST MOBILE CAMPAIGNEdible, An Edelman Company – Hey Google, What’s in my Orange Juice?
  • BEST PPC CAMPAIGNMilliporeSigma PPC Team – Exponential Growth Through Scale and Targeting
  • BEST SEO CAMPAIGNVictorious & Felix Gray – Love at First Sight
  • BEST USE OF CONTENT MARKETINGStone Temple (now Perficient Digital) – Attracts Major Clients Through Authority-Building Content
  • MOST INNOVATIVE CAMPAIGNAssembly & FX – Marketing Campaign of Fear
  • BEST SOFTWARE INNOVATIONSitebulb – Crawl Maps
  • BEST PPC MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE SUITE: Optmyzr – Comprehensive Search PPC Management Software Suite
  • BEST SEO SOFTWARE SUITESEMrush – SEO & Content Workflow
  • BEST SEARCH SOFTWARE TOOLSitebulb – Website & SEO Auditor
  • BEST IN-HOUSE TEAM: Fanatics – SEO team
  • BEST SMALL INTEGRATED SEARCH AGENCYAimclear – Next-Gen Digital Marketing
  • BEST LARGE INTEGRATED SEARCH AGENCYTopSpot
  • BEST SMALL PPC AGENCYTandem Interactive
  • BEST LARGE PPC AGENCYMerkle
  • BEST SMALL SEO AGENCYVictorious
  • BEST LARGE SEO AGENCYGo Fish Digital
  • YOUNG SEARCH PROFESSIONAL OF THE YEARAngeolyn Dayrit, SEO Manager, Reprise Digital
  • U.S. SEARCH PERSONALITY OF THE YEARBarry Schwartz

Featured Image by Paulo Bobita

CategoryCareers & EducationNews
ADVERTISEMENT

Subscribe to SEJ

Get our daily newsletter from SEJ's Founder Loren Baker about the latest news in the industry!

Ebook
Jessica Cromwell

Jessica Cromwell

Jessica oversees sales and advertising at Search Engine Journal. Things that make her happy: family, cooking, being in nature, real ... [Read full bio]

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Related Posts
Advertisement
Read the Next Article
Read the Next