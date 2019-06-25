U.S. Search Awards 2019: Last Call for Entries June 28

ADVERTISEMENT

This promotion is in partnership with the U.S. Search Awards.

The 2019 U.S. Search Awards has officially launched and is accepting entries until June 28. Don’t wait – get your submissions in now!

Soon after, judges will begin the process of deciding which agencies, brands, and individuals will be shortlisted for the 2019 awards ceremony, happening Wednesday, October 9 at the SLS Las Vegas Hotel & Casino during Pubcon Las Vegas, the premier social media and search optimization conference.

The 2019 U.S. Search Awards

The U.S. Search Awards, now in their seventh year, is a competition that celebrates the best in SEO, PPC, digital, and content marketing in the U.S.

Each year the awards attract hundreds of entries from some of the leading search and digital agencies and professionals from across North America and beyond.

The 2019 U.S. Search Awards Judges

All entries will be accepted until June 28 and will undergo strict scrutiny from a renowned panel of judges.

This year, the esteemed panel of judges include:

Dawn Anderson , International SEO Consultant at Move It Marketing.

, International SEO Consultant at Move It Marketing. Search Engine Journal contributor Dave Davies , CEO at Beanstalk Internet Marketing.

, CEO at Beanstalk Internet Marketing. Search Engine Journal contributor Jenny Halasz , Founder at JLH Marketing.

, Founder at JLH Marketing. Danny Goodwin, Executive Editor of Search Engine Journal.

See the full list of judges here.

Judging will take place on July. The short list of candidates will be announced on July 26.

Don’t Panic Search Awards Ambassador Dixon Jones will be hosting the 2019 awards ceremony in October.

2019 Categories

Here is the full list of categories for the 2019 U.S. Search Awards:

Best Use of Search – Retail / eCommerce – SEO

Best Use of Search – Retail / eCommerce – PPC

Best Use of Search – Finance – SEO

Best Use of Search – Finance – PPC

Best Use of Search – Travel / Leisure – SEO

Best Use of Search – Travel / Leisure – PPC

Best Use of Search – Third Sector

Best Use of Search – Health

Best Use of Search – Real Estate & Property

Best Use of Search – FMCG

Best Local Campaign

Best Low Budget Campaign

Best Use of PR in a Search Campaign

Best Use of Social Media in a Search Campaign

Best Use of Video in a Search Campaign

Best Integrated Campaign

Best Mobile Campaign

Best PPC Campaign

Best SEO Campaign

Best Use of Content Marketing

Most Innovative Campaign

Best Software Innovation

Best PPC Management Software Suite

Best SEO Software Suite

Best Search Software Tool

Best In-House Team

Best Small Integrated Agency

Best Large Integrated Agency

Best Small PPC Agency

Best Large PPC Agency

Best Small SEO Agency

Best Large SEO Agency

Best Consultant

Young Search Professional of the Year

U.S. Search Personality of the Year

2018 Big Winners

Last year’s big winners include Go Fish Digital and Simple. Thrifty. Living. for “Best Use of PR in a Search Campaign”; Barry Schwartz was named “U.S. Search Personality of the Year”; and Stone Temple (now Perficient Digital) received their award for “Best Use of Content Marketing”.

Here’s the complete list of 2019 winners:

BEST USE OF SEARCH – RETAIL/ECOMMERCE : MediaCom & Bose – From Google to Amazon – Bose 360 Degree Ecommerce Search Strategy

MediaCom & Bose – From Google to Amazon – Bose 360 Degree Ecommerce Search Strategy BEST USE OF SEARCH – FINANCE : Go Fish Digital and Simple. Thrifty. Living. – Disney Princesses Reimagined as Modern Career Women

Go Fish Digital and Simple. Thrifty. Living. – Disney Princesses Reimagined as Modern Career Women BEST USE OF SEARCH – TRAVEL / LEISURE : TopSpot & You First Limousine Services – Data Driven Results

TopSpot & You First Limousine Services – Data Driven Results BEST USE OF SEARCH – THIRD SECTOR : 1SEO – Driving Donations: How 1SEO Helped the American Children’s Society Excel During Its “Season of Giving”

1SEO – Driving Donations: How 1SEO Helped the American Children’s Society Excel During Its “Season of Giving” BEST USE OF SEARCH – HEALTH : Path Interactive & Buoy – AI Health Assistant SEO Campaign

Path Interactive & Buoy – AI Health Assistant SEO Campaign BEST USE OF SEARCH – REAL ESTATE & PROPERTY : Go Fish Digital & Homes.com – The Cities Making the Most Off of Airbnb Campaign

Go Fish Digital & Homes.com – The Cities Making the Most Off of Airbnb Campaign BEST USE OF SEARCH – FMCG : Absolut Drinks – Searcher Interests Drives eCRM Signups

Absolut Drinks – Searcher Interests Drives eCRM Signups BEST LOCAL CAMPAIGN : Infront Webworks & Garden of the Gods Storage – Local SEO Campaign

Infront Webworks & Garden of the Gods Storage – Local SEO Campaign BEST LOW BUDGET CAMPAIGN : Portent & RPM Truck Repair – Small Business PPC Campaign

Portent & RPM Truck Repair – Small Business PPC Campaign BEST USE OF PR IN A SEARCH CAMPAIGN : Go Fish Digital & Simple. Thrifty. Living. – Disney Princesses Reimagined as Modern Career Women

Go Fish Digital & Simple. Thrifty. Living. – Disney Princesses Reimagined as Modern Career Women BEST USE OF SOCIAL MEDIA IN A SEARCH CAMPAIGN : Assembly & FX – Marketing Campaign of Fear

Assembly & FX – Marketing Campaign of Fear BEST USE OF VIDEO IN A SEARCH CAMPAIGN : NordicClick Interactive – Computer Graphics Software: New Product Launch

NordicClick Interactive – Computer Graphics Software: New Product Launch BEST INTEGRATED CAMPAIGN : Absolut Drinks – Searcher Interests Drives eCRM Signups

Absolut Drinks – Searcher Interests Drives eCRM Signups BEST MOBILE CAMPAIGN : Edible, An Edelman Company – Hey Google, What’s in my Orange Juice?

Edible, An Edelman Company – Hey Google, What’s in my Orange Juice? BEST PPC CAMPAIGN : MilliporeSigma PPC Team – Exponential Growth Through Scale and Targeting

MilliporeSigma PPC Team – Exponential Growth Through Scale and Targeting BEST SEO CAMPAIGN : Victorious & Felix Gray – Love at First Sight

Victorious & Felix Gray – Love at First Sight BEST USE OF CONTENT MARKETING : Stone Temple (now Perficient Digital) – Attracts Major Clients Through Authority-Building Content

Stone Temple (now Perficient Digital) – Attracts Major Clients Through Authority-Building Content MOST INNOVATIVE CAMPAIGN : Assembly & FX – Marketing Campaign of Fear

Assembly & FX – Marketing Campaign of Fear BEST SOFTWARE INNOVATION : Sitebulb – Crawl Maps

Sitebulb – Crawl Maps BEST PPC MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE SUITE : Optmyzr – Comprehensive Search PPC Management Software Suite

Optmyzr – Comprehensive Search PPC Management Software Suite BEST SEO SOFTWARE SUITE : SEMrush – SEO & Content Workflow

SEMrush – SEO & Content Workflow BEST SEARCH SOFTWARE TOOL : Sitebulb – Website & SEO Auditor

Sitebulb – Website & SEO Auditor BEST IN-HOUSE TEAM : Fanatics – SEO team

Fanatics – SEO team BEST SMALL INTEGRATED SEARCH AGENCY : Aimclear – Next-Gen Digital Marketing

Aimclear – Next-Gen Digital Marketing BEST LARGE INTEGRATED SEARCH AGENCY : TopSpot

TopSpot BEST SMALL PPC AGENCY : Tandem Interactive

Tandem Interactive BEST LARGE PPC AGENCY : Merkle

Merkle BEST SMALL SEO AGENCY : Victorious

Victorious BEST LARGE SEO AGENCY : Go Fish Digital

Go Fish Digital YOUNG SEARCH PROFESSIONAL OF THE YEAR : Angeolyn Dayrit, SEO Manager, Reprise Digital

Angeolyn Dayrit, SEO Manager, Reprise Digital U.S. SEARCH PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR: Barry Schwartz

Featured Image by Paulo Bobita