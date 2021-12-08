The US Agency Awards Took To The Virtual Stage On November 23, 2021

This post was sponsored by Don’t Panic. The opinions expressed in this article are the sponsor’s own.
Brought to the U.S. by Don’t Panic, who also deliver the US Search Awards, the US Agency Awards was hosted by Sam Walker and was streamed live at 7 p.m. ET.
Finalists joined the event from across the U.S. to see who would take the prestigious titles.
Award announcements also appeared on Twitter, coinciding with the event and including animations and assets that winners and finalists could re-tweet.
US Agency Awards 2021 Winners
Best Social Media Campaign
Winner – January Digital & A.L.C.
Social Strategy Shift Amidst COVID Increases Revenue 31%
Best SEO Campaign
Winner – HigherVisibility & NorthAmerican Van Lines
Moving Success with SEO
Silver Award – Results Repeat & Farryn Electric – Local SEO
Best PPC Campaign
Winner – January Digital & David’s Bridal
“David’s Bridal Says “I Do” to Target ROAS Drives
Best Marketing Campaign
Winner – Gravity Global, Embraer & The Profit Hunter
A Force with Nature
Best Integrated Campaign
Winner – DAC & Bridgestone
Overtaking Turmoil to Drive Spectacular Performance
Best New Business Campaign
Winner – Results Repeat & Rincon Properties
Lease-Up for new communities
Best Crisis Communications or Response Campaign
Winner – Nebo Agency & Brookdale Senior Living
Helping At-Risk Seniors & Loved Ones Stay Informed & Connected During COVID-19
Campaign Effectiveness Award
Winner – SSDM & Bosch ADS
525X Campaign
Best Local Campaign
Winner – Results Repeat & Farryn Electric
Local SEO
Best Agency Culture
Winner – January Digital
The Digital Leadership Company
COVID Business Continuity Award
Winner – Blue Compass
Better Together
Rising Agency Star Award
Winner – Katie Hagan – Results Repeat
Silver Award – Victoria Colmenarez – VMLY&R
Digital Agency of the Year
Winner – Wpromote
B2B Agency of the Year
Winner – MOI
B2C Agency of the Year
Winner – Superbolt
SEO Agency of the Year
Winner – HigherVisibility
PPC Agency of the Year
Winner – Hive Digital
Integrated Search Agency of the Year
Winner – VMLY&R Discoverability
Silver Award – The Media Image
Social Media Agency of the Year
Winner – VRTCL
Marketing Agency of the Year
Winner – MOI
Advertising Agency of the Year
Winner – Gravity Global
Independent Agency of the Year
Winner – MOI
Innovative Agency of the Year
Winner – HireInfluence
Integrated Agency of the Year
Winner – Directive
Best Small Agency of the Year (Up to 25 employees)
Winner – Aimclear
Best Large Agency of the Year (26+ employees)
Winner – BLASTmedia
Congratulations to all the US Agency 2021 Winners.
Get Involved In 2022
The US Agency Awards celebrates everything that makes an Agency amazing.
From creativity and design to digital and technology, from marketing and advertising to public relations and media – we reward exceptional agencies, campaigns, and talent.
In 2022, the awards will be celebrating 37 categories that recognize and celebrate agencies working across multiple verticals and with multiple skill sets and areas of expertise.
US Agency Awards 2022 Dates for Your Diary
- Launch: March 7, 2022
- Early Bird Close: September 9, 2022
- Final Entry Deadline: September 23, 2022
- Shortlist Announcement: October 14, 2022
- Awards: November 22, 2022
The Global Agency Awards Are Currently Open For Entrants
It’s time for the U.S. to take on the world!
The Global Agency categories are similar to the US Agency categories and are easy to enter!
Download your entry form today, and enter before Early Bird Close to receive a discount on every submission!
Global Agency Award Dates for Your Diary
- Early Bird Close: March 18, 2022
- Final Entry Deadline: April 1, 2022
- Shortlist Announcement: April 29, 2022
- Winners Announcement: June 16, 2022
