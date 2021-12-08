  1. SEJ
The US Agency Awards Took To The Virtual Stage On November 23, 2021

The US Agency Awards celebrates everything that makes an Agency amazing. U.S. finalists learned who would take the prestigious titles.

This post was sponsored by Don’t Panic. The opinions expressed in this article are the sponsor’s own.

Brought to the U.S. by Don’t Panic, who also deliver the US Search Awards, the US Agency Awards was hosted by Sam Walker and was streamed live at 7 p.m. ET.

Finalists joined the event from across the U.S. to see who would take the prestigious titles.

Award announcements also appeared on Twitter, coinciding with the event and including animations and assets that winners and finalists could re-tweet.

 

@InseevTweets/Twitter, October 2021

US Agency Awards 2021 Winners

Best Social Media Campaign

Winner – January Digital & A.L.C.

Social Strategy Shift Amidst COVID Increases Revenue 31%

Best SEO Campaign

Winner – HigherVisibility & NorthAmerican Van Lines

Moving Success with SEO

Silver Award – Results Repeat & Farryn Electric – Local SEO

Best PPC Campaign

Winner – January Digital & David’s Bridal

“David’s Bridal Says “I Do” to Target ROAS Drives

Best Marketing Campaign

Winner – Gravity Global, Embraer & The Profit Hunter

A Force with Nature

Best Integrated Campaign

Winner – DAC & Bridgestone

Overtaking Turmoil to Drive Spectacular Performance

Best New Business Campaign

Winner – Results Repeat & Rincon Properties

Lease-Up for new communities

Best Crisis Communications or Response Campaign

Winner – Nebo Agency & Brookdale Senior Living

Helping At-Risk Seniors & Loved Ones Stay Informed & Connected During COVID-19

Campaign Effectiveness Award

Winner – SSDM & Bosch ADS

525X Campaign

Best Local Campaign

Winner – Results Repeat & Farryn Electric

Local SEO

Best Agency Culture

Winner – January Digital

The Digital Leadership Company

 COVID Business Continuity Award

Winner – Blue Compass

Better Together

 

@BlueCompass/Twitter, November 2021

Rising Agency Star Award

Winner – Katie Hagan – Results Repeat

Silver Award – Victoria Colmenarez – VMLY&R

Digital Agency of the Year

Winner – Wpromote

B2B Agency of the Year

Winner – MOI

B2C Agency of the Year

Winner – Superbolt

 SEO Agency of the Year

Winner – HigherVisibility

PPC Agency of the Year

Winner – Hive Digital

Integrated Search Agency of the Year

Winner – VMLY&R Discoverability

Silver Award – The Media Image

Social Media Agency of the Year

Winner – VRTCL

Marketing Agency of the Year

Winner – MOI

Advertising Agency of the Year

Winner – Gravity Global

Independent Agency of the Year

Winner – MOI

Innovative Agency of the Year

Winner – HireInfluence

Integrated Agency of the Year

Winner – Directive

Best Small Agency of the Year (Up to 25 employees)

Winner – Aimclear

Best Large Agency of the Year (26+ employees)

Winner – BLASTmedia

 

Congratulations to all the US Agency 2021 Winners.

Get Involved In 2022

The US Agency Awards celebrates everything that makes an Agency amazing.

From creativity and design to digital and technology, from marketing and advertising to public relations and media – we reward exceptional agencies, campaigns, and talent.

In 2022, the awards will be celebrating 37 categories that recognize and celebrate agencies working across multiple verticals and with multiple skill sets and areas of expertise.

US Agency Awards 2022 Dates for Your Diary

  • Launch: March 7, 2022
  • Early Bird Close: September 9, 2022
  • Final Entry Deadline: September 23, 2022
  • Shortlist Announcement: October 14, 2022
  • Awards: November 22, 2022

The Global Agency Awards Are Currently Open For Entrants

It’s time for the U.S. to take on the world!

The Global Agency categories are similar to the US Agency categories and are easy to enter!

Download your entry form today, and enter before Early Bird Close to receive a discount on every submission!

Global Agency Award Dates for Your Diary 

  • Early Bird Close: March 18, 2022
  • Final Entry Deadline: April 1, 2022
  • Shortlist Announcement: April 29, 2022
  • Winners Announcement: June 16, 2022

