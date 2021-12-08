The US Agency Awards Took To The Virtual Stage On November 23, 2021

This post was sponsored by Don’t Panic. The opinions expressed in this article are the sponsor’s own.

Brought to the U.S. by Don’t Panic, who also deliver the US Search Awards, the US Agency Awards was hosted by Sam Walker and was streamed live at 7 p.m. ET.

Finalists joined the event from across the U.S. to see who would take the prestigious titles.

Award announcements also appeared on Twitter, coinciding with the event and including animations and assets that winners and finalists could re-tweet.

US Agency Awards 2021 Winners

Best Social Media Campaign

Winner – January Digital & A.L.C.

Social Strategy Shift Amidst COVID Increases Revenue 31%

Best SEO Campaign

Winner – HigherVisibility & NorthAmerican Van Lines

Moving Success with SEO

Silver Award – Results Repeat & Farryn Electric – Local SEO

Best PPC Campaign

Winner – January Digital & David’s Bridal

“David’s Bridal Says “I Do” to Target ROAS Drives

Best Marketing Campaign

Winner – Gravity Global, Embraer & The Profit Hunter

A Force with Nature

Best Integrated Campaign

Winner – DAC & Bridgestone

Overtaking Turmoil to Drive Spectacular Performance

Best New Business Campaign

Winner – Results Repeat & Rincon Properties

Lease-Up for new communities

Best Crisis Communications or Response Campaign

Winner – Nebo Agency & Brookdale Senior Living

Helping At-Risk Seniors & Loved Ones Stay Informed & Connected During COVID-19

Campaign Effectiveness Award

Winner – SSDM & Bosch ADS

525X Campaign

Best Local Campaign

Winner – Results Repeat & Farryn Electric

Local SEO

Best Agency Culture

Winner – January Digital

The Digital Leadership Company

COVID Business Continuity Award

Winner – Blue Compass

Better Together

Rising Agency Star Award

Winner – Katie Hagan – Results Repeat

Silver Award – Victoria Colmenarez – VMLY&R

Digital Agency of the Year

Winner – Wpromote

B2B Agency of the Year

Winner – MOI

B2C Agency of the Year

Winner – Superbolt

SEO Agency of the Year

Winner – HigherVisibility

PPC Agency of the Year

Winner – Hive Digital

Integrated Search Agency of the Year

Winner – VMLY&R Discoverability

Silver Award – The Media Image

Social Media Agency of the Year

Winner – VRTCL

Marketing Agency of the Year

Winner – MOI

Advertising Agency of the Year

Winner – Gravity Global

Independent Agency of the Year

Winner – MOI

Innovative Agency of the Year

Winner – HireInfluence

Integrated Agency of the Year

Winner – Directive

Best Small Agency of the Year (Up to 25 employees)

Winner – Aimclear

Best Large Agency of the Year (26+ employees)

Winner – BLASTmedia

Congratulations to all the US Agency 2021 Winners.

