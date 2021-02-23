Twitter’s Top 6 Trends to Help Brands Stay Ahead

A new report from Twitter lists 6 trends brands need to be ahead of in order to remain relevant to users in the years ahead.

The report aims to educate brands about evolving cultural trends and conversations because, as Twitter puts it, “culturally relevant brands perform the best.”

Twitter’s research shows a +73% correlation between cultural relevance and brand revenue.

Data in Twitter’s 33-page report comes from an analysis of billions of tweets over a 2-year period.

Twitter identified these as the 6 major trends brands need to stay ahead of:

Wellbeing : Prioritizing self-care for ourselves and each other.

: Prioritizing self-care for ourselves and each other. Creator Culture : A new generation of everyday entrepreneurs – the creator class.

: A new generation of everyday entrepreneurs – the creator class. Everyday Wonder : Staying curious and connected with the world around us.

: Staying curious and connected with the world around us. One Planet : Driving toward a sustainable future by holding each other to higher environmental standards.

: Driving toward a sustainable future by holding each other to higher environmental standards. Tech Life : Widespread integration of tech is inspiring new dialogue about the nature of our relationships with it.

: Widespread integration of tech is inspiring new dialogue about the nature of our relationships with it. My Identity: As concepts of identity continue to broaden, people are coming together around shared values to express their sense of self.

Twitter’s report then goes into a detailed analysis of each of these trends.

I went through the report and pulled out all stats so you can quickly familiarize yourself with the trends shaping conversations on Twitter.

Here are the key stats about each of the trends listed in Twitter’s report.

Wellbeing

30% growth in conversion around mental health

74% increase in mentions of mental health

250% increase in conversations about grief

25% growth in conversation around physical health

43% increase in conversation about sleep as self-care

68% increase in conversation around caring for one’s community

Creator Culture

32% increase in conversation around becoming a professional creator

121% increase in mentions of “side hustle”

66% increase in conversation around distribution platforms

64% increase in conversation about finding new creative hobbies

66% increase in conversation about nostalgic crafts

135% increase in conversation around virtual experiences

112% increase in mentions of participatory content platforms

Everyday Wonder

43% increase in conversation around spirituality

109% increase in conversation around tarot & psychics

52% increase in conversation around escapism

60% increase in conversation around fantasy in TV

41% increase in conversation around sci-if

41% increase in conversation around astronomy and the stars

One Planet

87% growth in conversation around reusables

51% growth in conversation around plant-based food and packaging

53% increase in conversation around clean corporations

120% increase in conversation around buying local

29% increase in conversation around irresponsible packaging

127% growth in conversation around exploring

Tech Life

96% increase in conversation around social/emotional dependence on tech

173% increase in conversation around online shopping

94% increase in conversation around tech & positive social impact

275% increase in conversation around tech in healthcare

219% increase in conversation around tech bias

My Identity

30% increase in conversation around fandom & identity

121% increase in mentions of “fan art”

75% increase in conversation around LARPing

115% growth in conversation around equality

273% increase in conversation around black rights

222% increase in mentions of human or civil rights

32% increase in conversation around economic inequality

For complete details, you can download Twitter’s full report here.