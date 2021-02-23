Twitter’s Top 6 Trends to Help Brands Stay Ahead

A new report from Twitter lists 6 trends brands need to be ahead of in order to remain relevant to users in the years ahead.
The report aims to educate brands about evolving cultural trends and conversations because, as Twitter puts it, “culturally relevant brands perform the best.”
Twitter’s research shows a +73% correlation between cultural relevance and brand revenue.
Data in Twitter’s 33-page report comes from an analysis of billions of tweets over a 2-year period.
Twitter identified these as the 6 major trends brands need to stay ahead of:
- Wellbeing: Prioritizing self-care for ourselves and each other.
- Creator Culture: A new generation of everyday entrepreneurs – the creator class.
- Everyday Wonder: Staying curious and connected with the world around us.
- One Planet: Driving toward a sustainable future by holding each other to higher environmental standards.
- Tech Life: Widespread integration of tech is inspiring new dialogue about the nature of our relationships with it.
- My Identity: As concepts of identity continue to broaden, people are coming together around shared values to express their sense of self.
Twitter’s report then goes into a detailed analysis of each of these trends.
I went through the report and pulled out all stats so you can quickly familiarize yourself with the trends shaping conversations on Twitter.
Here are the key stats about each of the trends listed in Twitter’s report.
Wellbeing
- 30% growth in conversion around mental health
- 74% increase in mentions of mental health
- 250% increase in conversations about grief
- 25% growth in conversation around physical health
- 43% increase in conversation about sleep as self-care
- 68% increase in conversation around caring for one’s community
Creator Culture
- 32% increase in conversation around becoming a professional creator
- 121% increase in mentions of “side hustle”
- 66% increase in conversation around distribution platforms
- 64% increase in conversation about finding new creative hobbies
- 66% increase in conversation about nostalgic crafts
- 135% increase in conversation around virtual experiences
- 112% increase in mentions of participatory content platforms
Everyday Wonder
- 43% increase in conversation around spirituality
- 109% increase in conversation around tarot & psychics
- 52% increase in conversation around escapism
- 60% increase in conversation around fantasy in TV
- 41% increase in conversation around sci-if
- 41% increase in conversation around astronomy and the stars
One Planet
- 87% growth in conversation around reusables
- 51% growth in conversation around plant-based food and packaging
- 53% increase in conversation around clean corporations
- 120% increase in conversation around buying local
- 29% increase in conversation around irresponsible packaging
- 127% growth in conversation around exploring
Tech Life
- 96% increase in conversation around social/emotional dependence on tech
- 173% increase in conversation around online shopping
- 94% increase in conversation around tech & positive social impact
- 275% increase in conversation around tech in healthcare
- 219% increase in conversation around tech bias
My Identity
- 30% increase in conversation around fandom & identity
- 121% increase in mentions of “fan art”
- 75% increase in conversation around LARPing
- 115% growth in conversation around equality
- 273% increase in conversation around black rights
- 222% increase in mentions of human or civil rights
- 32% increase in conversation around economic inequality
For complete details, you can download Twitter’s full report here.