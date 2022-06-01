Connect with vetted experts
Advertisement
  1. SEJ
  2.  » 
  3. Tools

Twitter Removing TweetDeck For Mac In July

Twitter is shutting down the TweetDeck app for Mac on July 1. Here's what you can use as an alternative.

Twitter Removing TweetDeck For Mac In July

Twitter is dropping support for the Mac version of TweetDeck on July 1, at which time it will only be accessible through a web browser.

Users of TweetDeck for Mac were alerted to this change when they opened the app today.

At the top of the screen a message reads:

TweetDeck for Mac is saying goodbye. Beginning July 1, the TweetDeck for Mac application will be removed. You can continue accessing TweetDeck on the web.”

The decision to remove TweetDeck for Mac comes one year after it received a significant upgrade, bringing it to parity with the web app.

Few details behind the decision were provided. Perhaps the app became too taxing to maintain, or maybe its user base wasn’t meeting company expectations.

We do know this marks the end of what was once a must-have app for every social media manager with a MacBook.

Here’s more about why Twitter is shuttering TweetDeck for Mac, and what people can use as alternatives.

Why Is TweetDeck For Mac Shutting Down?

In an announcement on Twitter, the TweetDeck team says shuttering the Mac app allows them to devote more resources to improving the web-based version.

After July 1, TweetDeck will no longer have an app of any kind.

When TweetDeck was owned and operated by an independent company, it used to have apps for Mac, Windows, iOS, and Android.

The mobile apps shuttered in 2013, two years after TweetDeck was acquired by Twitter. A shut down of the Windows app followed in 2016.

TweetDeck for Mac held on the longest, likely due to its devoted fanbase, but now its time has come too.

Community Reaction

TweetDeck had a loyal base of users who aren’t happy to see one of their favorite tools disappear.

When it launched over a decade ago TweetDeck was one of the first apps that allowed Twitter users to create custom columns, making it possible to monitor multiple feeds at once.

That made TweetDeck an indispensable tool for social media professionals and avid Twitter users.

TweetDeck remained a beloved desktop app, and it comes as a surprise that it’s getting shut down.

Longtime users aren’t thrilled with the idea of having to use the web-based version:

What’s An Alternative To TweetDeck For Mac?

Twitter has certain restrictions when it comes to third-party developers using its API, so it’s not possible for another app to be developed with an identical set of features.

There are a number of Twitter apps available on the Mac App Store, though none a true 1:1 alternative to TweetDeck.

One option you have is to turn TweetDeck.com into a Mac app. That can be accomplished with an app like Fluid, which is free to download.

It’s super easy to use and can turn any website into a Mac app. Simply enter a URL and click the ‘Create’ button.

Though not a perfect solution, it will be the closest thing to a TweetDeck Mac app when the native app is removed.

Featured Image: Postmodern Studio

Category News Tools
ADVERTISEMENT

Subscribe to SEJ

Get our daily newsletter from SEJ's Founder Loren Baker about the latest news in the industry!

Topic(s) of Interest*
By clicking the "SUBSCRIBE" button, I agree and accept the content agreement and privacy policy of Search Engine Journal.
Ebook
Matt G. Southern

Matt G. Southern

Senior News Writer at Search Engine Journal

Matt G. Southern, Senior News Writer, has been with Search Engine Journal since 2013. With a bachelor’s degree in communications, ... [Read full bio]

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertisement
Read the Next Article
Read the Next