Twitter Makes it Easier to Append Tweets to Other Tweets

Twitter makes it easier to stitch tweet threads together by quickly adding a new tweet to an old tweet.

Now, users can continue tweet threads right from the compose menu. Previously, adding to a tweet thread meant searching for an old tweet and composing a reply to it.

Here’s how it works. First, hit the ‘new tweet’ button and compose a tweet.

Next, swipe down on the tweet composer and you’ll see a see a list of previously published tweets.

Tap the three-dot menu button and select the tweet you want to add to.

Publish the new tweet.

This saves a few steps when adding new content to a tweet thread. It can be especially useful for people who tweet a lot throughout the day, as it’s now faster to scroll through old posts and find a specific tweet.

Now you can add a Tweet to one you already Tweeted, faster! pic.twitter.com/j3ktAN6t5o — Twitter (@Twitter) February 19, 2020

More on Tweet Threads

Tweet threads were first introduced in 2017 as a way to publish longer-form content in an organized fashion.

Initially, threads gave users room to say what was on their mind without being restricted by Twitter’s character limit.

Over time tweet threads have evolved to the point where it’s not uncommon to stitch tweets together that are days, weeks, or months apart from each other. This is often the case when sharing news about a developing story, or updating followers on a monthly challenge, and things of that nature.

One of the main benefits of utilizing threads, especially if you think of it like an SEO, is that they link people to old content for added context. If you’re updating people on something that happened a month ago, for example, you can add a new tweet to the one from last month and people will know what you’re referring to.

Tweet threads may continue to evolve as time goes on, but those are the key ways people have been using them so far.